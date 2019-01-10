DUBOIS — Penn Highlands DuBois welcomes Ghassan Bejjani, MD, to its medical staff, according to John Sutika, hospital president.
Bejjani will serve as the chief at the newly established Penn Highlands Neurosurgery practice, located in suite 106 of the Medical Arts Building at 145 Hospital Ave., DuBois, and in suite 102 of the Cricklewood Medical Arts Building at 1008 South Fifth Ave., Clarion.
“We are proud to welcome Dr. Bejjani to our medical staff,” Sutika said. “He offers a highly specialized and advanced quality of neurosurgical care to our patients that wasn’t previously available in our community. Dr. Bejjani brings with him knowledge and expertise that will serve as a significant benefit to our healthcare system and his patients.”
“With a special interest and expertise in complex brain tumors, I bring with me 14 years of training and 20 years of neurosurgical practice,” Bejjani said. “I will be managing patients throughout most of the spectrum of neurosurgical conditions, including simple and complex brain and spine procedures, as well as peripheral nerve and surgical pain procedures.”
Among the various conditions that Bejjani treats are simple and complex brain tumors, pituitary tumors, skull base tumors, acoustic neuromas, cerebral hemorrhage, brain trauma, spinal stenosis, spinal herniated disk, spinal slippage, spinal cord tumors, compression fractures, spine infections, tethered cord syndrome and carpal tunnel syndrome. He will perform many procedures, including craniotomies, skull reconstruction, brain and spine stereotactic radio surgery and minimally invasive spine surgery at PH DuBois.
“The addition of a neuroscience specialty at Penn Highlands, which will complement the existing resources of neuroradiology, oncology, stereotactic radiosurgery, neurology and advanced pain management, will aim to provide local patients with a tertiary level of neurosurgical care, close to home,” Bejjani said.
Bejjani comes to Penn Highlands from UPMC-Greater Pittsburgh Neurosurgical Associates, where he was founder and lead physician. He was previously a member of the medical staff at Tri-State Neurosurgical Associates in Pittsburgh. He will be joined at PH Neurosurgery by his lead physician assistant, Laura Sasala, PA-C.
Bejjani graduated from Saint Joseph Medical School in Beirut, Lebanon, before completing a general surgery internship at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Mich. He then completed a residency in neurological surgery at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., as well as a visiting cerebrovascular fellowship at Yale University Hospital in New Haven, Conn., a microsurgery fellowship in Little Rock, Ark. and visiting fellowships in England, France and Germany. He is a member of the International College of Surgeons, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, the World Association of Lebanese Neurosurgeons and the Congress of Neurological Surgeons.
Bejjani will begin seeing patients in January. For more information visit www.phhealthcare.org.
