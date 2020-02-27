BROOKVILLE — Edward Frank has been interested in the rocks carved by Douglas Stahlman since long before the Scripture Rocks Heritage Park had been started.
Frank first visited the rocks in the early ‘90s after reading an article about them. Then, he wanted to help when the search for all the carved rocks began, but had to dedicate his time to taking care of his mother who had Alzheimer’s disease.
A few years ago, he mentioned to Ken Burkett, executive director of the Jefferson County History Center, that making a video about the rocks would be cool. This became a reality when they learned about a grant that could help fund the project.
A woman from the Pennsylvania Council of the Arts gave a talk about grants that were available to do projects, and the were having trouble finding people to apply in Jefferson County. Frank found the grant and approached the history center about applying for it.
“Right now I’m kind of retired. I’m a geologist by training, and I do projects that I’m interested in,” Frank said.
He said he’s been playing with video cameras since 1979, but had only been doing it as a hobby. A few years ago while taking care of his mom, he decided he wanted to get back into it.
He almost didn’t do the project because in the span of a few months he had pneumonia, a stroke, and prostate cancer. Burkett kept the grant, and in March last year the project began with the help of Perry Langil, who worked as a backup in case Frank had to step away. Langil also shot many of the reenactment scenes featured in the film.
“We had the research that Ken and Brian did in their book, but then I went through and I looked up everything again so that I could see for myself,” Frank said. “And I found some newer stuff because there’s more things on the internet now than when they first did things 10 years ago.”
The film is in the very final stages of production, only the music needs to be added at this point. Frank is hoping to get the film shown on PBS once it is finished. He has been featured on PBS before for a previous project of his.
“The Black Guides of Mammoth Cave” was shown on PBS in Kentucky a number of times. It is about caves where families began taking their slaves in 1838 to give guided tours. Today, one of the original slave guides’ great-great-grandsons is a tour guide in the caves.
Frank was recently awarded the Arthur Altman Award from the Jefferson County Historical Society for his work on the Scripture Rocks documentary and helping to preserve local history.