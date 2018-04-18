Today

Light snow during the morning. Then remaining cloudy during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s.