BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Commissioner Jack Matson noted that the commissioners made an emergency decision April 5 to engage ServPro of Clarion, Jefferson and Forest counties to provide services at Jefferson Place.
“It came to our attention Thursday, during the day that this office was exposed to someone suffering from clostridium difficile. Apparently it’s a contagious bacteria that needs to be dealt with pretty readily so you don’t expose someone else –public and private,” Matson explained.
Decision was made to keep Commissioner Herb Bullers out of further dicussions about it as he is one of the owners of ServPro.
Matson said they were informed of having to clean all surfaces with a bleach solution but what they were facing was having to close the office all day Friday to clean it. They were trying to find someone to clean it and get it cleaned so that the office could open for business on Friday.
Matson called Jefferson Manor, WRC, Penn Highlands Brookville and Dr. Joe Kurnich in Punxsutawney to find out “who cleans this type of stuff and how do you clean it.” All of them suggested ServPro, as the only choice for an emergency call.
Matson worked with Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik and county solicitor CJ Zwick and called ServPro, who came in and fogged the second floor of Jefferson Place and then wiped down the surfaces, allowing the office to be opened Friday by 11 a.m.
Matson said they wanted to be transparent about the hiring of ServPro and that Bullers was kept out of the decision.
The commissioners ratified the action Wednesday with Bullers abstaining.
