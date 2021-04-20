BROOKVILLE — An Erie man is facing a felony charge for allegedly exposing himself to minors while camping in Cook Forest during the summer of 2019.
Pennsylvania State Police in Marienville filed charges against Robert Shane Ludwig, 44, of Erie, on April 14 including corruption of minors –third-degree felony, six misdemeanors of four counts of indecent exposure, and two counts of corruption of minors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police received a childline report in reference to two juveniles who were alleging a man exposed himself to them.
Police spoke with the two victims, with one reporting Ludwig was their teacher and first started hanging out with him a couple years ago. The victim said they have gone on about 40 trips with Ludwig, including many overnight trips out of state.
The victim said they thought of Ludwig as a good friend until things “started getting weird with him last year.” The victim alleged that Ludwig started saying “I love you” a lot. They have also exchanged many texts over the last year and a half, the victim said.
The first victim alleged that while camping in a camper in Clarington, Ludwig exposed himself to the two after coming back from taking a shower. Ludwig allegedly said “watch this” and dropped his towel. The victims said he then started laughing and pulled the towel back up, according to the affidavit.
The victims also alleged Ludwig flashed them on other occasions during the trips.
Police also took custody of one of the victim’s cell phone and found hundreds of text messages between Ludwig and the victim, some of which were sexual in nature. There were also instances of Ludwig encouraging the victim to delete messages and asking if the victim had deleted their messages, according to the affidavit.
Ludwig has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 1 with Magisterial Judge Gregory Bazylak.