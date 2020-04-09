BROOKVILLE — Although the Jefferson County Fair Authority is not meeting as a group while the state remains under stay-at-home orders, members are talking about the future of this summer’s scheduled activities at the fairgrounds.
“We are monitoring our situation and will take our direction from the governor and the federal government,” authority treasurer Toni Facchine said.
At this time, “all events at the fairgrounds are in a holding pattern, waiting to see how this plays out,” she said, because “nobody knows which way to turn.”
Two of the activities scheduled for this spring have already been rescheduled.
The Jefferson County Fair Authority was to host the Zone 1 meeting, representing multiple county fairs, at the fairgrounds late in April. That meeting is now tentatively scheduled for October, the date still to be announced.
Also tentatively scheduled for October 24 is the annual Spring Fling, which would have been held Saturday, May 2. The Spring Fling is held each year as a fundraiser for the fairgrounds. Facchine said tickets which have already been purchased for the May event will be honored in October.
Details about other events at the fairgrounds will be announced as plans are finalized.