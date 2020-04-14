BROOKVILLE — Nearly half the underclassmen at Brookville Area High School will be cooking up a storm the next few weeks.
Monday all students in the school district began four weeks of project based learning. Students in grades 3 to 11 were given the option of choosing two projects from prepared lists. Members of the Class of 2020 will be completing their senior projects and students in grades K-2 will be working on enrichment activities.
Last week lesson packets for the projects chosen were prepared by school staff, for distribution on Wednesday. “We really appreciate parents and guardians helping us by picking up projects and packets,” Superintendent Erich May said. “That went really well.” Students who were not able to pick up their packets or access them by email on Wednesday received them in the mail on Thursday.
May said the students preferred the project option, with less than half the students choosing the core subject packets.
Hickory Grove Principal Jessica Lindsay said the top choice for Hickory Grove students was the Family History Project, selected by 176 students. This social studies project requires students to interview a grandparent or great-grandparent to develop a family tree, going back at least three generations. They are beginning their project with a review of immigration at the turn of the century.
The second most popular project selected by Hickory Grove students is a gardening project, chosen by 170 students. This project will give the students an opportunity to learn what it takes to be a master gardener. Not only will they be completing academic activities, they will also be required to plant seeds to become starter plants for summer gardens.
Nearly half the high school students will be testing their cooking skills over the next few weeks. Assistant Principal Kyle Gordon said 331 students signed up for the cookbook project. This project will cover several academic areas, including language arts, family and consumer sciences, math and health. Not only will the students be creating a cookbook, they must actually prepare an assigned number of recipes, depending on grade level. There are six categories for the recipes: Appetizers, breakfast, main course, sides, desserts and seasonal. Recipes that are prepared are to include a picture of the finished item.
As part of their project, students will record everything they eat for one day, looking at the nutrition value in the food they eat. After they evaluate their food for the day and see how closely they fit within the suggested MyPlate guidelines, students in grades 9 to 11 will prepare meal plans that meet the MyPlate nutrition guidelines used in their self-evaluation.
The second most popular project chosen by the high school students was the poetry project, selected by 113 students. Ninety-eight students chose the Earth Day project.
For the poetry project, students are required to write 20 poems, some with rhyme and some without. The Earth Day project will combine science and writing lessons.
Students were provided with phone numbers they can call if they need to talk to a teacher.
“We’ve put these things in place because we expected schools to remain closed for the rest of the year,” May said. He said Gov. Wolf’s decision to close all schools for the remainder of the academic year “won’t have any effect on our instructional plans or meal distribution.” Last Wednesday, as project packets were distributed, 472 students received the four-meal package.
“This plan is a work in progress, but it should allow us to wrap up the school year in May and graduate seniors on June 2,” May said. “If we can’t do that in the building, we’ll hold Commencement at the Moonlite Drive-In.”