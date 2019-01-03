BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Firemens Club board held a ceremony last Wednesday to give out its donations for 2018. The money donated for the year totaled $77, 579. This total includes some other donations made throughout the year.
Each organization was invited to send a recipient to receive the money, and celebrate in the back room of the club.
2018 Donations
- Military Order of Purple Hearts received $300
- Brookville Laurel Festival received $1,000
- Brookville Police Department received $1,000
- Jefferson County Dept. of Veteran Affairs received $1,250
- Pine Creek Township Fire Department received $2,000
- Brookville Area Food Pantry received $1,775
- Boy Scout Troop 67 received $250
- Boy Scout Troop 64 received $250
- Brookville Lumberjacks Football received $250
- Brookville Raider Baseball Boosters received $250
- Gateway Humane Society received $500
- Jefferson County Abate Chapter 15 received $500
- Clarion County Abate Chapter 14 received $500
- Willow Run Sanctuary received $500
- Jefferson County Agency on Aging received $2,000
- Jefferson County Fair received $500
- Western PA Care for Kids received $1,500
- Brookville YMCA received $1,500
- Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library received $2,000
- The Brookville Fire Company received $54,306
The following were not given at the ceremony, but throughout the year.
- Ladies Day Out received $150
- Brookville Fire Company Gun Raffle received $553
- Brookville High School Scholarships received $4,000
- Brookville High School Homecoming received $500
- Raider Roundball received $45
- Relay for Life received $150
- Northfork Watershed received $50
Ronald Pearsall, president of the Firemens Club board, said its success was due to “the outstanding workforce we have.”
The club has more than 2,000 members and is still accepting new ones. The work and support of all the members throughout the year makes the club able to make these donations. The board is looking forward to another productive year.
