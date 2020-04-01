BROOKVILLE — On March 30, 1920, Gene and Alice Martz, who lived on a farm in Clarion County, welcomed a baby girl into their family. Monday, Helen Faye (Martz) Fleming celebrated her 100th birthday.
She is now a resident at Brookside Assisted Living in Brookville, where several parties had been planned in her honor. With the restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, “they had to cancel all my parties,” she said. “But they are planning another one in July.”
Although her parties were postponed, she said her birthday “was good.” She kept busy opening the 160 birthday cards she received. “The girls came in and sang Happy Birthday to me and they brought cupcakes with candles,” she said.
Fleming was one of 11 children in her family. Her only surviving sister, Lois, lives in Northeast.
She went to grade school in Orahill, then attended Corsica High School. During her high school years she also spent time with her aunt and uncle, who lived in New York. “I worked in a canning factory, where I made 17 cents an hour,” she remembers.
After she graduated from Corsica High School, she continued “my education through the mail. They even sent me a typewriter.”
Fleming said her “first job for pay was with a coal company.” During World War II, she “worked on an assembly line at an airplane factory in Buffalo, New York.”
After she was married she came “home and worked for different people. I did office work and retired from Blake’s Hardware.”
On May 17, 1945, she married her high school sweetheart, Donald Fleming. He was in the Army Air Force, stationed in the Aleutian Islands, and they were married by a justice of the peace when he was home on leave. They were married 62 years. He passed away on May 26, 2007.
Don and Faye Fleming became the parents of three children: Carol Ann Sheats of Ligonier, Howard Clair Fleming of Brookville and the late Donna Smith. Seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren complete her family circle.
Besides working and raising her family, Fleming enjoyed crocheting, making quilts “and I did a lot of sewing,” she said. Fleming also enjoyed traveling, “visiting the castles in Germany and the Grand Canyon was really something. I’ve seen so many wonderful places.”
Now she enjoys reading and “I have an iPad which keeps me pretty busy,” she said. “When we aren’t on lockdown, we play cards, dominoes and bingo, and people come in to entertain.”
Although her birthday celebration was quiet, she said she will be glad when the coronavirus epidemic is over. Brookside is on lockdown, but the virus “isn’t slowing me down; I keep on going,” she said. Fleming said she is “looking forward to going fishing this summer. Last summer I caught a 32-inch muskie on the Clarion River.”
For now, she is “thanking the Lord for keeping me healthy.”