BROOKVILLE — James A. Calder, Kate A. Hynes, Tina Nabatchi and Nathan T. Smith have been selected for induction into the Brookville Area High School Hall of Fame Class of 2019 by the school’s Hall of Fame Review and Selection Committee.
The four join the innagural 2018 class of Robert Himes III and the late Al “Bud” Lefevre.
All six will be formally inducted at a public reception and awards ceremony on Friday, Oct. 4, at 5 p.m. in the high school auditorium prior to the Brookville Raiders homecoming football game vs. St. Marys.
Members of the new 2019 Class and their families will also be introduced during halftime of the game.
Calder, of Gettysburg, was valedictorian of Brookville’s 1980 graduating class. He has achieved substantial career success and recognition as a chief financial officer, financial consultant and a private investor.
He is a partner with Stone Circle Holdings LLC, a privately held real estate investment firm in the Washington, D.C.
He founded and administers the Thomas W. Hetrick Memorial Scholarship Fund, a fund established as a memorial to his late 1980 classmate and which benefits BAHS seniors.
Hynes, of York, is a 2005 graduate. Hynes is an associate attorney at the Stock & Leader Law Firm in York, focusing on commercial business transactions, commercial finance, mergers and acquisition, and intellectual property.
She was an NCAA Division 1 All-American in diving at Drexel in both 2008 and 2009, and was ranked ninth in the country. She received the Colonial Athletic Association’s (CAA) Silver Star for 2010, which honored 25 of the most influential athletes in the previous 25 years.
While at Brookville, Hynes won three gold medals as the PIAA Pennsylvania Class AA State Diving Champion in 2003, 2004 and 2005, and a bronze medal as the third-place finisher in 2002. She holds all PIAA District 9 diving records with four straight district titles.
Nabatchi, currently of Syracuse, N.Y., is a 1990 graduate. She is a full professor and the holder of the Joseph A. Strasser Endowed Chair in Public Administration. Nabatchi is also co-director of the Collaborative Governance Initiative and a faculty research associate at the Program for the Advancement of Research on Conflict and Collaboration (PARCC).
Nabatchi’s research focuses on citizen participation, collaborative governance, conflict resolution and challenges in public administration.
Smith, from Pittsburgh, is a 1997 graduate.
He is a financial representative with USI Insurance Services in Pittsburgh.
Smith has had a decorated career as an amateur golfer. He has won 48 amateur tournaments placing him fifth on the all-time amateur win list.
He has qualified to play in major championships, including The Masters in Augusta, Ga., and the US Open at Shinnecock Hills, N.Y. He has also played on three consecutive USA Walker Cup teams in 2009, 2011 and 2013, which represents the country’s best amateur golfers against the best amateur golfers of Europe.
He was Pennsylvania’s Golfer of the Year a record six times, and captured the PIAA gold medal in 1994, which includes all schools Single A through Quad A. Smith was also District 9 Medalist three times in 1994, 1995 and 1996.
For more information on the BAHS Hall of Fame, contact John Pozza, HOF coordinator, at (814) 648-3739 or at jpozza@comcast.net.