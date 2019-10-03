BROOKVILLE — A dinner is being held for one of the area’s well-known residents.
Chuck Nelson has been a member of fire departments for 42 years, with 28 of those years being with Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Co. He has been a coach for baseball and soccer and is currently a bowling coach for Brookville Lanes Children’s League. He has also gone into the schools to teach fire prevention to youngsters.
However, many people will know him in his more famous roles of Easter Bunny and Santa Claus. He has served the area as Santa and the Easter Bunny for many years – visiting schools, daycares, healthcare facilities and more.
In July he was diagnosed with Sarcoma. According to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center website, “Sarcoma is a family of cancers that form in the soft tissues and in bone. These diseases are rare. Doctors diagnose only about 12,000 people with sarcoma each year in the United States.”
Nelson has begun chemo therapy and radiation treatments. He will also require surgery to remove his shoulder blade, collar bone, and possibly his entire right arm.
A benefit spaghetti dinner and chinese auction will take place on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Firemen’s Club in Brookville. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and younger. Besides the dinner, other fundrisers, including gift baskets, will take place during the event. The money raised with go for house and medical expenses during the course of his treatment.