BROOKVILLE — Laura Grabigel has been named elementary band director at Hickory Grove Elementary. Having taught general music to Brookville’s elementary students the last three years, Grabigel will be a familiar face for elementary band students.
In recent weeks, the Brookville Area School Board heard from parents and community members who expressed concerns about asking the high school band director to lead both bands.
“Those concerns did not fall on deaf ears,” Superintendent Erich May said. In response to those public comments and correspondence, the board and administration reevaluated the teachers’ schedules and decided to reorganize the department in a way that gives Hickory Grove and the high school each its own band director.
The result is an arrangement that makes husband and wife the directors of the two bands: Kyle Grabigel will continue to lead the high school band while Laura Grabigel will lead the elementary band. The arrangement allows Mat King to focus on strings and Anna Osiol to focus on voice.
All four music teachers will have at least five periods available for lessons every day – for individual lessons, small group lessons, and groups like select choir and jazz band. In addition to five or more periods of lessons, all four music teachers will have periods devoted to their respective ensembles.
Hickory Grove principal Jessica Lindsay said, “We have great music teachers in this district. Mrs. Grabigel will be fantastic in her new role. Some of this will be new to her, but we have the utmost confidence in Mrs. Grabigel.”
Grabigel has an instrumental background. She majored in clarinet at Westminster College, where she also played trumpet in symphonic band and percussion in the drum line. She was already the assistant marching band director at Brookville Area High School.
Mr. and Mrs. Grabigel are very excited to work closely together to make the entire 4-12 Brookville Blue Raider Band program the absolute best it can be.
“Next school year I will be taking over for the legendary Royce Hetrick as the elementary band director. Although it will be a huge challenge to fill his shoes, I am excited and humbled to take on this position,” Laura Grabigel said. “I may be sad to not be teaching K-6 general anymore, but that does not take away from my optimism of stepping into this new role. I will be still be teaching first, second, and third grade general music. I am so thankful for the Brookville music faculty and am blessed to work alongside them to provide the best music education in our power to this community! Here is to a new chapter. I hope I can do justice to this long standing tradition of excellence. I’m ready to give it my all!”