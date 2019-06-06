REYNOLDSVILLE — Graduation and appreciation for non-union employees were two topics at the Jeff Tech (Jefferson County-DuBois Area Vocational Technical School) committee meeting Wednesday.
During the director’s report, Administrative Director Barry Fillman announced Jeff Tech’s graduation will be held at 7 p.m. June 7. Throughout the summer, the school’s offices will be closed on Fridays.
Under the contracts and purchases section of the agenda, it was recommended the board approves a 2019-2024 agreement between non-union personnel and Jeff Tech.
Fillman chimed in, thanking all of the workers in the agreement’s category and the work they do on a daily basis.
“I know I wouldn’t get through my day without them,” Fillman said.
“It’s a good time to recognize our employees, no matter where they are or what they’re doing,” added Chairperson Fred Park. “They contribute to maintaining the school and making it the place that it is.”
The board also agreed Jeff Tech should begin advertising for bids to pave the existing part of the drive to the Diesel Mechanics shop, with Amos E. Rudolph overseeing the bid speculations.
Resignations, new hires
The resignation of Precision Machine instructor Richard Hoare prompted a discussion about his years at JT.
“Mr. Hoare has been here 23 years, and we appreciate his contributions to our students during that time,” Park said.
While some are retiring, others are starting. Perry Neil will take over for Hoare as of Aug. 21, and the new School to Career Coordinator Joe Shields’ contract begins July 1.
Participation in Jeff Tech’s Cooperative Education program is still increasing, with 42 students currently enrolled.
Reviews and donations
The board reported that an administrative review was recently performed on the food service operations at the school by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, which resulted in no problems. Business Manager Sherry Hasselman said bookkeeper Kim Engle and head cook Connie Swonger were a huge part in the success.
The school accepted a $3,500 donation for the Heavy Equipment shop from Weller Truck Parts from Eaton Transmission, and a $32.40 contribution from the Giant Eagle Apples for Students program for the holiday dinner.
The auditor general will conduct a Limited Procedure Engagement (LPE) May 13, which will last about eight weeks, Hasselman said. The process is routine and hasn’t been done for five years.