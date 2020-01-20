Sunday, Feb. 2
8 a.m. – 12 p.m. — Central Fire Dept. Groundhog Souvenir and Craft Show — Central Fire Hall
8:30 – 10 a.m. — Ray’s Final Cut — celebration tent, Barclay Square
8:30 a.m. — SOLD OUT — Build a Phil — Jefferson County Housing Authority Social Hall, 201 N. Jefferson St.
9 a.m. — Scavenger Hunt — Barclay Square
9 – 11 a.m. — Phil’s Birthday Party — Community Center, 220 N. Jefferson St. — Bring valid proof of your Groundhog Day birthday and receive a small gift, cake, and punch.
9 a.m. & 11 a.m. — Phantastic Phil Walking Tour — Barclay Square — Meet at Phil’s Burrow
9 a.m., 11 a.m. — Groundhog Day Movie — Community Center, 220 N. Jefferson St.
9 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Venture Outdoors Demos —Barclay Square
Snowshoe Shadow Walk: Try on a pair of snowshoes. Tyke snowshoes are available for children under 40 lbs.
Fire building Workshop: Learn how to start a (small) fire in a personal aluminum pan! Parents must assist children under age 12.
Shelter building Workshop: Make a shelter that would keep Punxsutawney Phil warm and safe. Free.
9 – 11 a.m. — Guided Neighborhood Hike — Barclay Square — For tickets visit www.groundhog.org.
10 a.m. — Groundhog Bingo — celebration tent, Barclay Square — Free
10 a.m., 11 a.m., Noon — Historical Hayride Town Tour — Punxsy Area Historical & Genealogical Society, 400-401 W. Mahoning St. — Free hayride town tour with refreshments to follow. Pick up a free ticket at the Bennis House to reserve your seat.
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. — Punxsutawney Arts Association Art Show — Punxsy Christian School, 216 N. Jefferson St.
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Oreo Stacking Contest — Punxsy Shop N Save, 201 N. Hampton Ave. — No fee, 3 different age groups. First prize in each age group. Under 6, 7-9, & 10-12.
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Groundhog Cookie Decorating — Punxsy Shop N Save, 201 N. Hampton Ave. — $1 a cookie.
10 – 11 a.m. — Groundhog Day Weddings — Civic Center, Barclay Square — Watch couples get married or renew their vows. All weddings were scheduled in advance, no walk-ins available.
10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. — Scavenger Hunt — Barclay Square
11 a.m. — Phil 101 & Art Show — celebration tent, Barclay Square — Learn everything there is to know about Punxsutawney Phil and groundhogs.
2 – 4 p.m. — Guided Geocaching — Barclay Square
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. — Kids Korner — Community Center, 220 N. Jefferson St. — Free activities for kids ages 12 and younger.
Noon — Inner Circle Autograph Signing Session — celebration tent, Barclay Square
1 p.m. — Top Hat Decorating Competition — celebration tent, Barclay Square — A 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place in each age group (8 – 12; 5 – 7; 4 years old and younger) (Limited Adult help permitted) Free event, top hats and supplies will be provided.