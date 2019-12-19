BROOKVILLE — The Hickory Grove Elementary Library hosted the first Cocoa Club of the 2019-2020 school year on December 6.
The Cocoa Club guest speaker was Emily Hawthorn, lead additive manufacturing project engineer for BDI Additive.
She spoke about her career path and delineated the path that students need to pursue if they want a career in engineering.
Hawthorn used a positive mindset model when explaining the engineering process with a focus on problem solving, making mistakes and trying again, and working together as a team. Students were encouraged to look at their school assignments with an engineering perspective, to view their mistakes as positive learning opportunities.
Hawthorn’s interactive presentation focused on the engineering process, career opportunities in the engineering field, and the process of taking a product from raw material to finished product with the aid of a 3D printer.
Hands-on learning opportunities included parts in different phases of the manufacturing process. Medical, food, and manufacturing products were given to the students for closer examination. Students were provided with time to examine the parts, work together and ask questions.