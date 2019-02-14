BROOKVILLE — As a part of their Social Studies Economics Unit, third graders at Hickory Grove Elementary School hosted their fourth annual Career Week.
Parents, family members, friends, and members of the business community visited the classroom to discuss their jobs and careers. Third graders created a list of questions to ask the speakers, from ‘What do you do in a given day?’ to ‘What classes should I take in high school to prepare for this career?’
Presenters represented all the career paths being studied by the third graders, such as health care, business, creative, building and fixing, helping, law, and education. Some speakers included a judge, engineer, nurse, writer, police officer, auto service technician, cosmetologist, secretary, informational technologist, pastor, counselor, physical therapist, radio announcer, pet groomer, optician, small business owner, realtor, borough maintenance and water authority personnel and military.
Hickory Grove third graders are also studying careers through Career Cruising. Career Cruising is an Internet-based career exploration and planning tool used by students in the Brookville School District to explore career and college options and to develop a career plan.
One of the goals of the Brookville Area School District is to enhance programs promoting college readiness and career readiness by expanding opportunities for industry-based learning. For this to happen, students need to become familiar with local as well as outside businesses or organizations. Students within the Brookville Area School District at all levels are involved in project-based learning with opportunities to apply their learning to real world situations on a regular basis. The teachers are working hard to ensure 21st century skills are being embedded into the curriculum such as critical thinking, collaboration, communication, and creativity. Our hope is that these shifts in instruction are preparing our students for life outside of high school for a career path of their choice
“Brookville School District is working extensively on helping students be prepared for their future by providing programs from K to 12th grade like the third grade career week. The goal is to help students become more aware of options that are available to them regardless of the level of education that is needed to obtain them. Pennsylvania Department of Education Chapter 339 states that every school district has to have a plan to help students become prepared after they graduate, either to pursue college or career endeavors so they can become successfully independent and supportive of their community,” Principal Ruthanne Barbazzeni explained.
