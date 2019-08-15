BROOKVILLE — Melinda Hall, the priest at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Brookville, believes that God is constantly guiding people towards the flow of his love, and where they can best align in their community.
Hall grew up in Kentucky, and comes from a religious background. She began college as an economics and finance major, but said that somehow didn’t feel right to her. Hall says she came to a crossroads where she could either continue to follow Jesus or go down a path of wealth and accumulation.
She says she realized that she was only in economics for the money, and decided to drop that major, which opened more class time for her to explore other possibilities. After taking religion and liberal arts classes she found her new path.
She decided to go to seminary and seek ordination. Once she finished school she married her now husband, Nathan Royster. She was offered a grant to travel to Beirut, Lebanon, and live for a year. After that year, they moved to New York so she could further her studies.
Up to this point, the couple had based where they lived on where Hall felt she was called. Now, it was her husband’s turn to follow where he thought he needed to be. They originally moved to Brookville so he could come to the Presbyterian Church. Hall later found herself at Holy Trinity church as its priest because of its thoughtfulness.
“Jesus invested heavily into other people... and that’s how we understand ourselves, too,” she explained of her church’s involvement in the community.
She said the congregation tries to do things to help those less fortunate, and also bring fun into the community. Sometimes it might be a speaker coming to talk about a serious topic like a child trafficking seminar, or it might be a trivia night. Currently, the church is preparing to co-host an event called “The Simpsons and Theology,” where participants will look at how the show reflects and comments on culture and religion.
“Yes, we hold worship services, but we also invest in and care about our community,” Hall said.
She said she believes education is where massive disparity happens, and cites this as why she decided to seek a seat on the school board.
Food scarcity is also a major issue, she said, so she was on the board for the food pantry, and started the backpack lunch program with Kari d’Argy. She joins different organizations around town with the intent of bettering someone’s life.
“The church is the advocate for those left out and without a voice,” Hall said.
Hall believes that people understand and better themselves by helping others around them.
Recently, she has found herself pulled in a new direction, and will be leaving Brookville in September. Hall finds herself being called to Erie, and on to the next community she feels called to serve.
“God is always moving in new directions, and sending us to new places, and so I find myself called to a new place to serve a new community,” Hall said.
“God is speaking to all of us, nudging us in new directions,” Hall said.