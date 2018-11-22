BROOKVILLE — Brookville Borough Police Chief Vince Markle and Mayor Richard Beck presented Officer Mark Humes with a plaque at the Nov. 6 council meeting.
Humes has served on the police force for 33 years and is retiring. He will not be leaving the area however as he will be working with the Jefferson County Sheriff Department.
“Officer Humes was a great asset to the police department as well as the community. He was one of those officers that was definitely involved in the community,” Markle said.
“Mark, we thank you for your service,” Markle said as he handed Humes the plaque.
“I think I’ve worked with you since you first started and you’ve always been a good asset to our police department and I appreciate everything you’ve done also,” Beck said.
Council members applauded and thanked Humes for his service.
Police Report
Markle then went on to give his monthly report, noting that the department had 177 calls for service, 45 assists, 104 citations, 29 incidents, 79 warnings, 300 parking tickets, 18 felonies, 35 misdemeanors and 22 drug arrests and 16 summaries.
He said there were also 56 Police 1 Academy trainings. “It’s a great tool,” Markle noted of the online training. Officers are getting certificates and Markle says, “It has a plethora of trainings... from active shooters to traffic stops. Anything you want to learn about it’s on there.
“The guys are taken advantage of that,” he said, noting that “to send our officers to that many trainings would cost the borough about $20,000.”
Tasers needed
Markle also asked council to make a motion giving him permission to order new Tasers as the old ones are outdated. He said he has received notification that Taser is going to stop making the cartridges and batteries for the ones that the police department currently has.
“When that happens that’s a tool that’s off our belt that we don’t have,” Markle said.
Borough manager Dana Shreckengost said while it wasn’t a line item, there is money available for the Tasers.
She noted that the money that was originally set for the Jenks Street property, which had come from what would have been the lifeguards, and so that money will now be used to get the new Tasers.
Council approved purchase of the Tasers.
School officers
Councilman Randy Bartley asked for an update on getting police officers into the Brookville Area schools. Markle noted that there is now full-time officers at Hickory Grove Elementary and the high school and 15 hours dedicated at the police department to cover Northside and Pinecreek elementary schools.
“So we’re covering the schools about 95 to 100 hours a week. And that’s on top of the sporting events,” Markle said. “If you add those in we’re covering the schools about 120 hours a week.”
The Police 1 training has SRO programs where the officers can get the certifications rather than having to be sent out to trainings.
Bartley publicly thanked the Brookville Area School Board for going after the grants for the SROs.
