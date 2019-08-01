KOSSUTH — The warble of turkey calls, the deep boom of shotguns, and the snap of .22 rifles were but some of the sounds forming the auditory backdrop of Clarion County Sportsmen For Youth, Inc.’s (CCSFY) Youth Field Day held last Saturday at Camp Coffman in Kossuth.
This year’s Field Day, the 27th annual, attracted 450 youth between the ages of 8 and 12 to the CCSFY’s daylong outdoor recreation experience. In a sign of the event’s popularity, registration opened at 5 p.m. on June 3 and reached capacity in under 15 minutes.
“We had 450 fill-up in 14 and a half minutes. And so that’s pretty remarkable. It is the largest youth field day in the state, maybe in the nation. We had 50 on the waiting list and just, for whatever reason, we were actually able to call up all 50 this year so that was really nice. Got a full house today,” Julie Graf, CCSFY secretary, said.
During the daylong event small groups of participants circulated among 15 stations, all of which were interactive and engaged them in some form of outdoor activity. Among other things, attendees gained experience with muzzleloaders, .22 rifles, skeet shooting, archery, crossbows, trapping, fishing, canoeing, duck calling, turkey calling, bird dogs and wild game tasting.
“The goal is to keep kids involved in the outdoors. That’s the big mission. We want to get kids off the couch, get them out of the house, and help them understand how important it is to be in the outdoors, gain an appreciation for the outdoors, and have them active in the outdoors,” CCSFY President Kirk Byerley explained.
“We want to introduce kids to the beauty of nature, hunting, fishing and all the things that they can do in the outdoors. Just to get them engaged, make it a fun day. Try and bring families out and realize how many opportunities there are to get together and do things in the outdoors’ world – hunting, fishing and so forth,” Graf said.
Firearm safety was a focal point of the event, with not only a station addressing the proper handling of guns but also representatives of the Pennsylvania State Police on hand to provide instruction at all shooting activities.
“We have a firearm safety instructor here so they can learn about how to safely handle firearms if they’re around them. We also have four members of our Pennsylvania State Police here today helping with firearm instruction,. They’re giving all of our safety briefings before the kids get to go shoot. So that’s important, being safe, handling firearms safely,” Byerley said.
In addition to receiving a hat, a T-shirt, and a duck call as part of the $25 registration fee, every youth in attendance was awarded some type of prize aimed at keeping them active in the outdoors.
“We have over 135 major prizes. All the guns that get shot today, shotguns, .22s, all the bows, the crossbows, everything that the kids get to experience today we give away. So at the end of the day they have the opportunity to win all those prizes. And then every kid also, if they don’t win a major prize, they still could win a consolation prize and this year we’re giving away an ammo box that has safety glasses and a pair of earmuffs in it,” Byerley said.
Graf attributed the success of the Field Day to not only the sponsors and 13 CCSFY board members, but also to the more than 100 volunteers from area non-profit organizations and sportmens clubs. “Maybe we’re doing something right. And just having all these different stations and the number of people that just put into the day. I think that the people really appreciate, you know, the opportunities that they have here,” Graf said.