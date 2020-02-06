BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Treasurer James “Moon” VanSteenberg urged hunters to get their DMAP reports to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
He spoke during last week’s Jefferson County Commissioners meeting.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources is involved as well as it provides DMAP hunting opportunities in selected areas of state forests and parks. Hunters can obtain a special license that allows them to harvest an antlerless deer during the regular deer season. This is to “help conserve a healthy, natural habitat that supports wildlife diversity and healthy deer populations,” according to the DCNR website.
The Game Commission says that the Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) provides additional means for landowners to manage deer “to meet their land-use goals.” Hunters are responsible for “acquiring landowner information needed to participate in the program.”
VanSteenberg noted that hunters need to report either yes or no as to whether they harvested a deer in the DMAP area.
“Last year, they (the Game Commission) sent out quite a few fines to people who did not send in reports. They were pushing $200 fines; they weren’t just $10,” he said. And that $200 fine is per tag. He also noted that a lot of fines were sent out last year to people not reporting whether they had gotten a deer in the DMAP area or not.
The online process is very easy, VanSteenberg noted, but said if “somebody doesn’t have a computer and doesn’t have a mail in, if they want to come into the (treasurer’s) office we’ll do it for them, it’s a very simple process.
Noting how easy the online reporting is, he said, “You get on the game Commission’s website, go to the map reporting, click on DMAP reporting and it’ll pull up; you put in your CID number and birthdate, your social and birthday, or your driver’s license and birthday, and it’ll take it to your profile. It just pops up...it’s very easy now. It used to be it was a lot more difficult now it’ll show your DMAP tag number, whatever your tag was, and then it’ll put it on there if you harvested. If you did not harvest you hit no, it’s over. If you did harvest, it’ll ask you what you got, where: county, township, zone; if you turned it over to a mentor youth; mentored adult; all that. There’s a little bit of drop down boxes but it’s very, very simple.”
New businessJefferson County Devlopment Council Executive Director Jaime Lefever handed out a flyer on the open house and ribbon cutting for North Fork Vet, which is located in the former KFC building on Allegheny Boulevard. The open house is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, February 22.
“It’s another great story about young folks coming back to Jefferson County and another repurposing of a great building at the KFC site, it’s amazing. You wouldn’t even know what it was. So commissioners are certainly welcome and everybody else,” she said.
AppointmentsThe commissioners approved Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik as the commissioner representative to the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission’s full board of directors for 2020. Commissioner Jack Matson was approved as the alternate representative. The commissioners also approved James Sleigh as the industry representative and Lefever as the county planning director representative.
Hotel TaxThe commissioners also approved several projects requesting funding through the Hotel Tax Committee. Brockway Old Fashioned 4th of July was approved for $1,500 for advertising, and the Jefferson County Historical Society was approved for two disbursements of funds – $2,660 for advertising and $336 for rental for kiosks.
Lefever noted she was at the Hotel Tax Committee meeting and all of the requests were reviewed and “found it definitely worth our recommendation.”
Matson asked if the committee receives a lot of proposals for the funding that comes from the collected hotel tax and whether some are voted down or is the committee trying to vote most of them up?
Lefever said the committee didn’t receive a lot of proposals at all “so ones that come in are taken a good look at to see if they make sense. As far as I’ve been on it we haven’t voted any down.”
The idea behind the funding is promoting/marketing the county to bring in tourists or “putting heads in beds” as Matson termed it.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the commissioners will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Jefferson Place. Also noted, all county offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17, for Presidents Day.