BROOKVILLE — On Thursday, law enforcement and the Brookville Area High School Administration came together to inform students grades 7-12 about the threat response process.
Both Superintendent Robin Fillman and K-12 Prinicipal of Student Services Ruthanne Barbazzeni addressed the students as did a panel of law enforcement representatives. Those representatives included Jefferson County President Judge John Foradora, Jefferson County Juvenile Probation officer Matt Gilhousen, District Judge Gregory Bazylak, Sheriff Carl Gotwald, Brookville Police Chief Vince Markle, Brookville Mayor Dick Beck, Jefferson County Detective Jeff Lee, Jefferson County Emergency Services Director Tracy Zents and Pennsylvania State Police Trp. Ron Chewing.
In the past month there have been several threats in the school district that has prompted action from both the school district administration and local law enforcement. When a threat is brought to the attention of the school administration, an investigation begins by school staff, according to Barbazzeni.
Once the investigation is completed, if warranted, the next step in the process is to call in the Brookville Polce Department. Markle said the student, teachers and parents are all part of the administration’s investigation. If the threat is considered probable, the police are contacted and their investigation begins and they shift through all the information.
Depending on the outcome of that investigation several things could happen. There may be no action or the student may get detention or expelled for a few days or the student may end up being arrested. Markle said in that a juvenile allegation could be filed before Foradora or a non-traffic citation before Bazylak. The police would contact Lee and provide him with all the information in the case and he would make the call of whether to charge the indiviual.
Lee then took over the process explanation.
“Threats are treated as threats,” he told the students assembled in the high school auditorium. He said he doesn’t ask if it was a joke. Instead he looks at “to what extent did it have an effect in this school.”
Again he noted that making threats is not a joke, asking the students, “How do you think it affected the people in Florida?” as he referred to the February school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. He told the students it is the impact on the school and community, not what was intended that is important in deciding whether to charge someone making a threat.
Lee then takes action to prosecute the case and noted that in the penalty phase, there is “no problem backing up the work that we do.”
Lee, who also works as a school police officer in the DuBois Area School District, says the policies and procedures are in place to make things work and to make students feel safer throughout the day. But with that said he also told them “this is your school. You have to work to make it safer.” He was referring to students coming forward when they see or hear a possible threat, whether in school or outside of school or on social media.
That was the other theme running through Thursday’s assembly. It wasn’t just to explain the process so students realize what happens and the seriousness of making an offhand comment that could be taken as a threat. It was also to tell the students that they are part of the process too. Their responsiblity is simply if they “hear something or see something, to say something.”
Barbazzeni said the school is looking to the students to be the eyes and ears not just about threats that are made but also to alert a teacher or school counselor if there is a student that is having problems. If they see a change in a classmate they should say something so that the administration can step in and help a student if there is a need. She also noted that once the administration is alerted, it is not on the student who brought a concern.
Bazylak told the students the panel wasn’t there to threaten them. Instead those on the panel want to talk to them about what has been happening across the country. “We trying to address it here,” he noted. “You are the eyes and ears of your own school. We’re all behind you.”
He noted that in their grandparents day they might have heard tales of someone pulling a fire alarm because as a prank or to get out of a test. Threats are no longer considered pranks, he told the students, advising them to “think before you speak, text or post.”
For anyone thinking they deleted threatening language from their social media site, he said, “you think it’s gone, it’s not gone. It will be found.”
He went on to tell the students that such behavior will come back to bite them, noting that he has had 8-10 citations before him. The consequences could be paying back in community service, a fine or both. But more serious charges such as a felony or a misdemeanor charge could result. In those cases, they would be going before Foradora.
Foradora noted that criminal allegations could be made because of a threat. Criminal charges of terroristic threat, assault, etc. could be brought against an individual.
Referring to shootings across the country, Foradora noted that many seemed to have a common factor of mental health issues. Because of that, he calls for a psychological evaluation of a defendant. That would mean taking a student from their home to a facility for 30-45 days.
As of Feb. 14 he has seen 11 petitions from five school districts, noting that he was taking care of the first eight evaluations Thursday whereby he’d decide whether those individuals could return home or needed more evaluation. Out of eight, he said, three will need more services and will not be coming home but will be put into a placement program.
Gilhousen said after the initial evaluation the defendant is brought back to court. If that person is put into a placement program, then they will be away from home and family for six to nine months more. There is no limitations on the time a juvenile can be in the placement program though. He noted that a defendent could remain in placement program until they turn 21.
Having a record as a juvenile could, Gilhousen noted, affect future college plans.
Barbazzeni noted that the panel was not there to alarm the students but rather to inform them about how the school and law enforcement will respond.
Zents urged the students to say something if they see or hear something. If they can’t find a teach or a police office, he told them to call 911. “I don’t care if it it’s 3 a.m.,” he said. Threats that come to the 911 center’s attention are acted on immediately. He said the center would get in touch with police.
He told the students Emergency Services looks at four things –prevent, prepare, response and recovery. He said told the students they would be “here with you through the end” and “to help them recover.”
He challenged the students to get involved in the community, noting that to be successful in life “starts here in high school.” He also challenged them to be “pillars of their school community” to make the school safe.
Gilhousen noted that many incidents seem to start with someone being bullied.
Trp. Chewing urged students to help someone who they see being bullied. Tell a teacher, a principal or an police officer, he told them.
Barbazzeni noted that the students’ feedback is an important part of the process. They are in the classrooms, in the hallways and on the buses.
Fillman also told students that the school district is required to report threats. Barbazzeni noted that once the process begins it is out of the school district’s hands. Both urged students to speak up if they see or hear something or even suspect that something is wrong. The administration want to help students if they are having difficulities before it escalates to threats being made and police being called.
