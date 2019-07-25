BROOKVILLE — “It was a wonderful week of fun and fellowship,” Jefferson County Fair Authority member Toni Facchine said at the close of the 2019 Jefferson County Fair.
Opening days of the fair were well-attended, but “the weather really kept people away” later in the week, she said. On Wednesday “we weren’t able to build the track for the ATV races because of the downpours. It was a tough week, but we will make it better.
“It’s time to look at what we are doing and maybe change some things up. Next year will be our 20th anniversary with Sam Swearingen and the Rawhide Rodeo, and we might build that up. The mud bog on Thursday night was great, with a lot of young people helping,” she said.
In spite of the setbacks, Facchine said there were also a lot of positives about the fair. “People really loved the petting zoo and we want to have them back.”
Following the coronation of Fair Queen Rylee Welsh, of Brockway, Junior Queen Claire Haines, of Brookville, and Princess Anna Brubaker, of Brockway, the queen and her court had an event-filled week, participating “every evening in different agricultural educational sessions where they were taught about different aspects of caring for and showing cows, pigs, sheep and horses,” Lainey Fritz, a member of the pageant committee, said. “They were also able to exhibit their social media prowess by participating in live video broadcasts and interviews. Although the fair has concluded, the royalty and court will be showcased to the public in many events to come, including a spaghetti dinner on September 29, which benefits the queen program. The county will also be able to see the royalty throughout the year at special community events and in parades.”
Fritz said the pageant committee was very pleased with the fair and pageant. “The best part, for me, about this royalty program is that we are providing an educational opportunity to the youngest generation of our county. Rylee and her first runner-up, Brianna, are heading on to higher education with $1,000 and $750, respectively, in their coffers which is a great springboard toward paying for higher education. That’s something of which our county should be very proud. And now our royalty also has a week of leadership experience from their county fair under their belts, and that experience cannot be assigned a monetary value.”
Queen Rylee is available to attend events throughout the county and across the state. “To request her presence at your function, please reach out to jeffcofairpa@gmail.com,” Fritz said.
She invites anybody who wishes to get involved in a volunteer capacity to the fair royalty pageant committee for next year’s pageant, or anyone who wishes to send a sponsorship or donation toward the royalty program, to send a request email to jeffcofairpa@gmail.com.
Wednesday evening, Pennsylvania’s State Fair Queen, Mikara Anderson from Huntingdon County, visited and toured the fair and gave a short presentation about lambs and sheep.
The annual senior picnic on Thursday afternoon was well-attended, with nearly 600 seniors enjoying the activities and lunch provided by the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging. There were 24 vendors at the picnic, offering health screenings, grip strength testing, blood glucose testing and chair massages, as well as many informational services. Following the picnic lunch the Village Voices from Brockway entertained.
Molly McNutt, executive director of the JCAAA, said, “I want to thank the incredible staff at the Aging Office who organized the senior picnic. It takes every person on our team to make this day successful. I want to also thank the Jefferson County Fair Board for allowing us to host our event at the fairgrounds. Many people comment that this is a fun day and is almost like a reunion as they get to visit with family and friends they may not have seen since the last picnic. The Senior Picnic is a lot of work but when you see how many people attend during one of the hottest summer months of the year you know there is something special about it.”
This year’s exhibits offered many opportunities for fair visitors to enjoy live animals as well as handicraft talents of others. The animal barns were filled with rabbits, poultry, swine, horses and cows, both beef and dairy.
Nearly 300 exhibitors showed their work, with more than 1,300 items displayed in the general exhibits building. Stefany Alexander, chairman, said, “Our Christmas tree decorating contest has absolutely grown since last year and the theme for next year is Favorite Sports Team.”
The winners in the fifth annual Beautiful Baby Contest were announced Saturday night. This year’s winners were Levi Long, first; Andria Dinger, second; and Landon Mitchell, third place. Money raised during the contest will be donated to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Facchine thanked “all of you who came and supported the fair, those of you who volunteered countless hours to make it happen, and those of you that supported us through your generous sponsorships. Without all of you we would not be able to have such a wonderful fair in our county. Looking forward, we are already planning for 2020.”
The 2020 Jefferson County Fair will be held the week of July 19-25.