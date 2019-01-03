BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Jail Inspection/Intermediate Punishment Board, which met Dec. 18, received an update on the generator issue at the jail and noted the county was being sued.
Jefferson County Commissioner Jack Matson had reported in November that the jail was experiencing an issue with the new generator. While waiting on repairs, a backup generator from Clarion County was put in place.
At last week’s meeting, Warden Tom Elbel noted that the new generator was being worked on that morning. “The generator should be finished today” but it would still need to be rewired back into the building, which would be handled by a different company.
Matson asked Elbel to call if a “big whig” from Cummins, Inc. was on scene as the commissioners wanted to “lean on him” about the issue.
Matson went on to explain that the “generator was brand new and we ran a couple of load tests to it. The consultant from Cummins was there running the load test and it failed and broke our generator, two months out of warranty.” It had 106 hours of use on when it broke.
It cost the jail more than $900 to have the temporary generator hooked up and the warden is assuming it will cost at least that much to have the temporary generator removed.
Lawsuit
Arcon Contracting, of New Kensington, the contractor who did the jail expansion/rennovation, is suing the county, Matson noted, adding that the county was served papers earlier in December.
Matson said the contractor was suing the county for a number of things but that the commissioners feel confident that the company’s claims are unjustified.
“We tried to settle this through arbitration and that failed miserably so on to the next step. We have a team and we’ve got all our information so we’re hoping for a day in court so we can get this all behind us.”
Work release
The incident at Paris Cleaners was mentioned under new business.
It was noted that the work release supervisor has met with Dave Stern, president of Paris Companies, who is continuing to work with the work release program. He said the jail and Paris will come up with their own article about their relationship with Paris and the work release program and feature some of the positives that come out of the program.
There are 15 people currently in the work release program and there is about a 50 percent retention rate with Paris Companies of those who have been released from jail and are no longer in the work release program but are still working at Paris.
The topic arose because of recent police reports regarding two inmates on work release at the DuBois company. The two allegedly had consensual sex during a break while at work.
Correction officer
A corrections officer from Clarion County spoke during the public portion of the meeting. He is dating a current inmate of the Jefferson County jail and had been dating her for more than a year. He brought the issue of not being able to make contact with her to the jail board, specifically by mail. Jefferson County Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik noted that the board had passed his information and concern on to the county solicitor and if the solicitor needed to speak with him, then the solicitor would reach out to him. Pisarcik said they would remind the solicitor of the issue but that the jail board would not be commenting for the solicitor in regards to the issue.
Next meeting
The jail board will hold its next meeting at noon on Jan. 28 in the large conference room at Jefferson Place, 155 Main St., second floor. Matson noted that a reorganization would be done at that time to place a new chairman. The jail board meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of the month at noon.
