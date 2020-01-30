BROOKVILLE — In honor of school boards’ commitment to students, schools, and communities, January is designated as School Director Recognition Month.
Pennsylvania public schools educate nearly two million students, with almost 1,500 in the Brookville Area School District.
Superintendent Erich May said, “The nine members of our local school board are a key part of the district’s administrative team, making informed decisions that shape our schools and provide a pathway to success for every student.”
On average, school directors devote up to 10 hours per month to the challenging and complex responsibilities of board business, including adopting policy, voting on budgets, evaluating school security issues, and reviewing hiring decisions.
May said, “To thank our directors, at the January 13 meeting they were presented with thank you cards created by our elementary students, a white rose, and an invitation to a recognition dinner that would be held on January 20, prior to the regular voting meeting.
“In addition to conducting regular business at the January 20 meeting, the board adopted the PSBA Principles for Governance and Leadership – a framework of action steps designed to increase the board’s effectiveness. Through the Principles for Governance and Leadership, our school directors collectively and individually vowed to advocate earnestly, lead responsibly, govern effectively, plan thoughtfully, evaluate continuously, communicate effectively, and act ethically,” he said.
For more information, go to https://www.psba.org/about/governance/principles/ to read the Principles and to see a list of Pennsylvania public school boards that have adopted these principles.