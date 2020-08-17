BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Historical Society (JCHS) has been awarded $16,613 as part of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center (PRC) 2020 Direct Effect grants program.
JCHS will use the grant for the ADA Accessible Native Plant – Pollinator Pond Habitat and Environmental Education Project at the Scripture Rocks Heritage Park. It provides specifically for resurfacing of the existing parking lot with one ADA parking space, hard-surfacing of the ADA trail from the parking lot and the ADA area, and for purchase of an ADA compliant outdoor table and bench for that area as well.
“We are especially grateful to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation for their support of our small town project, as other foundations who may possibly fund such a project, declined us. What a long endeavor this has been, two years in the making searching for funding to see our project come to fruition!” Ken Burkett, executive director, said.
“We are absolutely thrilled to be able to provide this much needed outdoor access to at least a section of the park for individuals living with paralysis, other cross-disabilities or ambulatory difficulties who cannot otherwise navigate the park’s trails. The project will also increase inclusion of physically disabled individuals in our educational programming. The new ADA Area will be the staging site for our new educational program: Native Plant – Pollinator Ecology, where we will host guest speakers and present educational programming and materials,” he said.
“The Reeve Foundation is honored to welcome these 54 organizations into our ever-growing cohort of grantees,” said Mark Bogosian, director, Quality of Life Grants Program, Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. “These organizations and their projects are a testament to our country’s strength, passion, and commitment to serving and caring for our most vulnerable populations. The impact these projects will have on those living with paralysis will be far-reaching, especially as we move forward in this COVID-19 era.”
The Quality of Life Grants Program supports nonprofit organizations that empower individuals living with paralysis. Since the Quality of Life Grants Program’s inception, more than 3,200 grants totaling over $30 million have been awarded. Funding for these new cycles of grants was made possible through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living.
Anyone wishing to donate to this project can do so at the park donation boxes, on the two websites, jchconline.org and scripturerocks.com, or by calling 814-849-0077 or emailing klyons-jchc@windstream.net.