REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) held a brief reorganizational meeting Thursday, where members were both welcomed back and reinstated.
Administrative Director Barry Fillman welcomed back Sam Armagost of DuBois. Nominations were requested for the 2019 chairperson. Fred Park was the only nominee, and was re-elected. James Brown was also renamed vice chairperson of the board.
Committee meeting
Business Manager Sherry Hasselman reported she has seen strong participation in both the free lunch and breakfast programs. At October’s meeting, she reported an 86 percent increase.
Donations from the community were recognized by the board, including 14 turkeys for the backpack program’s Christmas holiday meal from the Reynoldsville Elk Lodge.
The Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services has requested use of the school for educational and training purposes on Jan. 14. Fillman added they will be hosting a “Public Safety Day” with Jefferson County EMA Director Tracy Zents, and are looking for local organizations and businesses willing to participate.
