REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County-DuBois Area Vocational Technical School) administration and staff members are encouraging and rewarding students for positive behavior.
Principal Melissa Mowrey and three other staff members — Guidance Counselor Jessica Schwabenbauer, Brandon Nichol of the HVAC/R shop and Math Instructor Jenna Shenkle – presented some aspects of the “Positive Behavior Support Program” at last week’s board meeting.
Two years ago, Jeff Tech entered into an agreement with Pennsylvania Positive Behavior Support, which allows students, staff, parents and administration to “develop school-wide expectations,” said Mowrey.
Teachers and staff members nominate a student in the “Principal’s 200 Club” when they see them demonstrating the meeting of these expectations. Students are entered into a drawing, and the teacher who nominated the winning student receives a reward, too.
Nichol said these expected behaviors are on signs throughout the school, and are grading initiatives, too. A monthly newsletter is distributed, featuring a new topic, that students can be a part of. One JT student will be featured in January’s, with strategies on how to cope with trauma.
As part of PBSP, students earn a spot on trips to places like Cook Forest and Clear Creek State Parks. In order to go, they had to have 10 or fewer absences and disciplines, Schwabenbauer said. Ninety students went, and “had a really great time.”
The next planned trip is to the Barn Yard in Brockway for ice skating activities. Students must achieve an 85 percent on their professional grades to qualify. The future also holds movie nights in DuBois and a trip to the zoo.
“Students were disappointed when they couldn’t go, too,” Schwabenbauer said of the trip. “I think they really learned something from this.”
