BROOKVILLE — Members of the Jefferson County Fair Authority paid tribute to a former member at their monthly meeting last Wednesday.
Neil Silvis had served as a member of the fair authority for 20 years, overseeing many of the buildings and grounds projects at the fairgrounds.
Silvis died March 4. A moment of silence in his memory was held at the beginning of the meeting. Members then reflected on their memories.
Dave Love said, “When he saw something that needed done, he did it. I doubt there will ever be anybody that does as much as he did” for the fair.
Doug Zimmerman said he “always enjoyed his reports. He always had a story.”
Board president Wayne Jackson said, “This was his second home. He will be missed.”
New addressDuring the financial reports, treasurer Toni Facchine reported the fair authority has consolidated all of its mailing addresses into one. The official mailing address for the Jefferson County Fair is now: Jefferson County Fair, P. O. Box 213, Brockway, PA 15824.
Fair weekSeveral items were discussed regarding this year’s fair, which will be held the week of July 19 to 25.
- A new attraction at the fair will be presented by Andy Rotz, whose shows feature world class trick roping, whip cracking, sharp shooting, knife throwing, gun spinning and K-9 performance.
- Mitch Minich reported that the rules for this year’s mud bog have been revamped, with the entry fee raised to $10. The new rules soon will be posted on the fair’s website at www.jeffcofair.com.
In his monthly report Jackson reminded the board that “it is getting close to the spring of the year, so if everybody can check their areas where they work to see if improvements need to be made, let me know so we can get them on the list.”
He said, “The next two months are going to be pretty busy. I think we have an event going on every week.”
Other action
- Members were reminded that a limited number of tickets are still available for the Spring Fling, to be held May 2. Tickets are $20 and admit two people to an evening of food, games and prizes. Tickets are available from any member of the fair board. All proceeds from the event will benefit the operation of the fair.
- The authority signed a five-year contract with the Trailblazers Saddle Club, which uses the fairgrounds for various events.
- Discussion was held on what to do with the moveable stage at the fairgrounds. It was built in 1996 at a cost of $175,000. Jackson said there appears to be three options: Move it to a different location on the fairgrounds, dismantle it or store it somewhere on the fairgrounds. Officers will continue to look into available options.
- Reports were given on projects currently underway at the fairgrounds. Jackson said the new showers are nearly complete.
- The queen committee announced that an Easter egg hunt will be held for children up to age 11 at the fairgrounds, the Sunday (April 5) before Easter. There were will be age groups and the egg hunt will begin at 1 p.m.
The finance committee will meet Wednesday, February 25. The next regular meeting of the Jefferson County Fair Authority will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 1. Both meetings will be held in the conference room of the Conservation Center.