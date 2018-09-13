BROOKVILLE — At Monday’s meeting, the Jefferson County Commissioners adopted the Jefferson County 2017 Hazard Vulnerability Assessment and Mitigation Plan Update.
The plan notes that the county is most vulnerable to natural hazards that may “result in loss of life and property, economic hardship and threats to public health and safety.”
State and local governments are required to develop such plans under the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000. The plan outlines processes for identifying the natural hazard, the risks and the vulnerabilities. Adoption of such plans are also a prerequisite for receiving post-disaster Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funds.
Jefferson County has had a plan in place and this is the five year update to that plan. Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services in cooperation with other county departments and officials and residents of the county and its municipalities developed the updated plan, which included public input. The plan recommends mitigation activities that will reduce losses to life and property affected by natual hazards.
Adoption of the plan also directs those officials and agencies identified in the implentation strategy to implement the recommended activities assigned to them.
Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services Director Tracy Zents said the plan, which must be approved by FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), enables municipalities to apply for pre- and post-disaster funding from FEMA and PEMA (Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency) when those monies are available.
In creating the plan, municipalities look at past floods, tornadoes, and so forth to determine those areas at risk and then look at ways to correct those problems.
The disaster funding is not always readily available, Zents said, but when it is municipalities can apply for the funding and if received use it for projects to minimize such risk areas. The flood projects many municipalities have completed in the past are examples of such projects.
Hotel Tax Distribution
The commisisoners also approved the Jefferson County Hotel Tax Committee’s request of $2,000 for Quiet Creek Herb Farm for a marketing expert.
Meetings
The commissioners will next meet at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 25 at Jefferson Place. There will also be a county Jail Board meeting that day at noon, also at Jefferson Place. It was noted that all county offices will be closed on Oct. 8 in observance of Columbus Day.
