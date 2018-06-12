BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Fair Authority is busy putting the finishing touches on preparations for the 2018 Jefferson County Fair, which will be held the week of July 15 to 21. The board met Wednesday night to tie up some loose ends for this year’s fair and begin preparations for the coming year.
After lengthy discussion, the board approved a request to have youth from Abraxas assist with the Trailblazers horse show on Wednesday during the fair. Prior to their decision Christa Park, clinical director at Abraxas, answered the board’s questions about the current programs at Abraxas. She assured the board that none of youth are in the facility because of “significant or serious crimes. We would love to have the opportunity to work with you and help out,” she said.
Included in the discussion was some of the rules for scheduled motorsports events. It was emphasized that the minimum age for participation in any of the events, including the ATV races on Monday night, is 12 years. Children under the age of 12 will not be allowed to participate.
Board member Toni Facchine outlined plans for an upcoming Paint and Sip event to be held Thursday, June 28, at 6 p.m. in the Shields Memorial Building (blue) at the fairgrounds. “You bring your own bottle, we will provide all the extras,” she said. The event will be facilitated by Reynolds Primitive in Brookville, with the painting to be a barn with an American flag. The paint and sip is being held as a fundraiser for the queen’s committee. Tickets are $30 each. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to Reynolds Primitive or call 648-8132 by Friday, June 22.
The board also discussed the Harvest for All event that will be held on Thursday of fair week. Members of the Farm Bureau will be on hand to collect donations of food and cash, and buyers at the livestock sale will be invited to donate their purchase to the food pantry.
Jim Grant reported that contracts are still coming in for this year’s vendors, with a good variety to be offered. “We have more than we have had in the past,” he said.
Looking ahead to next year’s fair, the board accepted a donation from Jean Parker in memory of her husband, E. M. “Jack” Parker. The memorial will be a prayer room, “where people can slip away for a few minutes. I think this is something good to have on the fairgrounds,” Facchine said. The board agreed that there is not time to get the building in place for this year’s fair, but will have it ready for the 2019 fair.
In other action:
- the board discussed the monster truck show to be held this Saturday evening at the fairgrounds. The truck and tractor pulls will begin at 7 p.m. Advance adult tickets are $13, available at all area Sheetz stores. Tickets at the gate will be $15. Tickets for children 10 and under are $7, and children under five will be admitted free. The rain date is Sunday, June 17 at 2 p.m.
- the board voted to apply to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture for matching funds to prepare an adequate base and install concrete blocks under the grandstand, at a proposed cost of $39,000. It is estimated that about 30 blocks will be needed.
- Finance committee members were reminded that their next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 27.
Because of the Fourth of July holiday, the next meeting of the Jefferson County Fair Authority will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, July 2, in the conference room of the Conservation Center.
