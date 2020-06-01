BROOKVILLE — After weeks of discussion and looking at all possible solutions, the Jefferson County Fair Authority has announced it is canceling the 2020 Jefferson County Fair.
“We are deeply saddened and disappointed by this difficult decision,” Authority member Toni Facchine said.
She said the board held off making the decision as long as possible, knowing there were many things to be considered.
In the Authority’s letter announcing its decision to cancel the fair, the board said, “Although we have moved into the Green Phase, social gatherings larger than 250 people are restricted by Gov. Tom Wolf and social distancing is still to be practiced. We feel that meeting these, as well as many other CDC and governmental guidelines, would be impractical and very difficult to enforce.”
In his order at the opening of the green phase, Wolf said, “Any gathering for a planned or spontaneous event of greater than 250 individuals is prohibited. This includes, but is not limited to, a concert, festival, fair, conference, sporting event, movie showing, or theater performance.”
The board said other considerations were the financial risk involved, such as most insurance companies refusing to cover events during the pandemic. “It is also very difficult to ask people, whose businesses have been closed the past several weeks, to support the fair at this time,” she said.
A top priority in making the decision was the safety of everyone. “Most of our volunteers are older and at a higher health risk,” Facchine said.
Although the fair has been canceled, the Authority is still looking at other possibilities for summer activities. “We are hoping to organize an event later in the year to bring our great community together,” she said.
Because of COVID-19, all 4-H activities in the state have been cancelled indefinitely. “A very important piece of our fair is the youth exhibitors,” she said. “These exhibitors work very hard and invest a great amount of time and money into their projects.” To continue support of the youth exhibitors, a committee has been set up to plan an event to support the youth livestock and horse exhibitors. Details will be announced as plans are finalized.
After the announcement had been posted, “we had people making negative comments about our decision,” Facchine said. “But we also have had the support and encouragement of many, including vendors from previous fairs, thanking us for making a tough decision under such scrutiny, and offering to continue their support in the future.”
Although the 2020 Jefferson County Fair has been cancelled, the board is already busy making plans for a bigger and better fair in 2021.
As of Tuesday, 34 of this year’s county fairs in Pennsylvania have been canceled.