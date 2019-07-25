BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Fair was the site of foot stamping fiddle tunes during one of the area’s premier fiddle contests on Saturday.
The contest had many categories and opportunities for string instrument players in the county. There were three fiddle categories based on age, and one based on skill level. There were also categories for guitar, mandolin and banjo players.
Fiddle players had to play three songs – a fast-paced song or hoedown, a slow paced waltz, and a tune of their choice. Competitors with other instruments were asked to play two different songs.
The fiddle players were broken down into junior category, teen category, senior category, and the champions category. The competition was very close among the participants of each category.
Many of those who played in the other string instrument categories were also there playing fiddle. Many of the winners of the mandolin, banjo, and guitar categories were also winners in one of the fiddle categories as well.
Before the winners were announced, all the competitors were welcomed back to the stage together to play a round. They began with Orange Blossom Special, a popular song among fiddle players. Each player who knew the song took a turn leading a verse at the microphone as the rest of the instruments accompanied in the background.
Winners in each category were:
- Junior Fiddle first place Ann Weikert, second place Shay Dunkle, third place Alayna Clark, and fourth place Jaid Mosier.
- Teen Fiddle first place Maeve Jordan, second place Selvie Pearson and third place Koisha Frazier, and fourth place Jim McCullough.
- Senior Fiddle first place Helen Jo McDowell, second place Ed Gelnett, and third place Tim Hicks.
- Champion Fiddle had a small spread of just 50 points of a possible 900 between all three of the winners. In first place was Ryan Sutter with 800 points, in second place was Abigail Keth with 755 points, and in third place was Scott Pearson with 749 points.
- Guitar first place Scott Pearson, second place Jim McCullough.
- Banjo first place Jim McCullough, second place Scott Pearson, and third place Selvie Pearson.
- Mandolin first place Selvie Pearson, second place Scott Pearson, and third place Tim Hicks.
The next fiddle contest will be on Aug. 10 at the Butler County Farm Show. The same divisions will be seen in that competition as well. The Pennsylvania State Fiddle Competition will also be held nearby in Clarion in September. The state competition will award $3,000 in prize money.