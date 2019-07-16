BROOKVILLE — The 2019 Jefferson County Fair opened Sunday afternoon “with a fantastic start,” according to members of the Jefferson County Fair Authority.
Authority member Toni Facchine said, “The people that came to the opening ceremonies and the royalty pageant were treated to an afternoon of talent and good times.”
The day’s activities started with a new event, garden tractor pulls, followed by the dedication of the new Parker’s Prayer Place.
Opening ceremonies featured a devotional by the Rev. Christopher McCloskey, pastor of the Brockway Presbyterian Church. Inspirational music was provided by the Village Voices choir of Brockway.
“I have come to see the Jefferson County Fair as a pillar in our community,” McCloskey said. “All this has been provided by the grace of God.”
Following opening ceremonies 22 girls ages 8 to 19 competed in the annual royalty pageant. Winning the crowns were Rylee Grace Welsh of Brockway, queen; Claire Elizabeth Haines of Brookville, junior queen; and Anna Lee Brubaker of Brockway, princess.
Lainey Fritz, a member of the queen’s committee said, “We are so proud of our 2019 group of contestants. We hope to see many of those faces back on our community stage in the coming years of competition!”
She continued, “I think the most important takeaway from this year is everything we’ve learned leading up to the pageant. Our committee is so grateful to the fair authority for allowing us to build up this program.” Plans are already being made for next year’s royalty pageant.
While the opening ceremonies were being held on the community stage, volunteers were busy in the Shields Building arranging the exhibits being brought in for the fair. Everything from garden products to needlework to decorated Christmas trees and wooden pallets were submitted for judging.
Authority member Stefany Alexander said there are 1,301 items being exhibited this year by 94 youth and 186 open exhibitors.
Grandstand activities early in the week included the horse pulls Sunday afternoon and evening, and the truck and tractor pulls on Monday and Tuesday nights.
Wednesday is Sarvey Family Day at the fair, when admission is only $5 per person. The grandstand show will be ATV racing, presented by Legends Powersports of Brockway.
Thursday night the mud bog will be held, with the Rawhide Rodeo on Friday night and the figure 8 races and demolition derby by JM Motorsports on Saturday.
For animal lovers the barns are filled with animals ranging from tiny bunnies to large steers.
More than 30 vendors are on the fairgrounds, offering mouth-watering treats and a wide selection of products.
A variety of performers will be featured each day on the community stage, along with music by Dazzle U Productions. Circus Stella is presenting shows at 6 and 8 p.m. each evening. The Bar C Ranch petting zoo is also open each day, along with demonstrations by T & D Wood Carvings. Carnival rides and games are being provided this year by Barblebaugh Amusements.
The fair will continue through Saturday evening. “We are looking forward to a great week,” Facchine said. “Come and be our guest at the fair.”