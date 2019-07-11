BROOKVILLE — New events and returning favorites will entertain people of all ages at this year’s Jefferson County Fair, which opens Sunday afternoon.
At noon youngsters and the young-at-heart will take to the track for the first annual garden tractor pull.
The new Parker Prayer Place will be dedicated at 1 p.m. in memory of E. M. “Jack” Parker, a long-time friend of the fair.
Opening ceremonies will begin at 1:30 p.m., with the Village Voices of Brockway singing and the Rev. Christopher McCloskey, pastor of the Brockway Presbyterian Church, giving the devotional.
Following opening ceremonies the 2019 Jefferson County Fair queen, junior queen and princess will be selected. Twenty-four girls will be competing for the titles.
Horse pulls will be held in the grandstand later in the afternoon.
A wide variety of activities have been planned for the week. Authority member Toni Facchine said, “We are so excited about our grandstand events, entertainment and the many animals that will be on the ground.”
Grandstand events include truck and tractor pulls by Full Pull Productions on Monday and Tuesday nights, ATV races by Legends Powersports on Wednesday, a mud bog on Thursday, the Rawhide Rodeo on Friday and JM Motorsport’s figure 8 racing and demolition derby on Saturday.
Each day at the fair will feature different performers on the community stage, with entertainment to include bingo games, square dancing and rock bands. The annual fiddler’s contest will be held Saturday afternoon, and rounding out the programs will be music and karaoke by Dazzle U.
The annual senior citizens picnic will be held Thursday, with entertainment by the Village Voices of Brockway following the lunch.
Throughout the day the Farm Bureau will be collecting non-perishable items for the local food bank.
The barns will be full of animals, including horses, beef and dairy, swine and poultry.
Several new contests will be featured in the general exhibits buildings, along with traditional entries. Baking contests will be judged Monday and Tuesday.
“All departments are ready to move forward,” Authority president Wayne Jackson said.
Admission to this year’s fair will be $9 per person, and includes all exhibits, grandstand and community stage shows, the carnival by Bartlebaugh Amusements, and parking.
Wednesday will be Sarvey Family Day at the fair, when admission will be $5 per person.