BROOKVILLE — “Come out and enjoy the fair, there is something for everyone,” Wayne Jackson, chairman of the Jefferson County Fair Authority, said following the opening day of the 2021 fair.
“The 2021 Jefferson County Fair got underway Sunday, with beautiful weather and a great forecast for the rest of the week,” he said. “Sunday’s activities got underway the the garden tractor pulls and the fair queen pageant. Both events were well attended and enjoyed by all. Monday and Tuesday we had the truck and tractor pulls. Thursday night will be the livestock sale. Come out and support the 4-H and FFA kids who work all year raising their animals for the sale.”
The garden tractor pull Sunday afternoon was sponsored by Parkacres Farm in Brookville, with the Brush Valley Antique & Iron Power Club of Indiana conducting the event. There were 32 participants with 68 hooks during the afternoon. “It was a great kick-off to a beautiful week for the fair,” Lorie Park said.
Opening ceremonyThe Rev. Dave Nagele, pastor of the Church of God in Brockway, was the guest speaker for the opening ceremony.
“You have a lot to be proud of,” he told the audience, saying that “county fairs go back a long time in American history.”
He used Jeremiah 6:16 as his text, saying the fair offers an opportunity to go back to the old paths. “The Jefferson County Fair is one of the old paths, and I hope it never goes away. It is to be passed down from generation to generation.”
“Another paths the faith of our forefathers and mothers. We must not lose sight of our values,” he said. “They must be passed on to our children and grandchildren, so they will know the right path and not wander in darkness. We don’t want to lose who are.
During the program Pastor Nagele, his wife and their son, Dave, who pastors the Church of God in Fairmount City, sang several gospel songs.
Queen’s pageant
The annual royalty pageant was held Sunday afternoon, with former Jefferson County Fair Queen Danielle Kaizer Bonura serving as master of ceremonies.
Bonura is currently reigning as Mrs. Pennsylvania International, and left the queen’s pageant to travel to Kingsport, Tennessee, where she will compete in the Mrs. International Pageant on July 23 and 24.
Jordan Dawn Merritts of Punxsutawney was crowned as the 2021 Jefferson County Fair Queen. She is a junior at Punxsutawney Area High School. Her platform is autism awareness. The new queen was also judged to have the best speech in the personal interviews.
Tayler Rafferty, a senior at Brookville Area High School, was named Queen Alternate. She also won the best essay award.
The queen will receive a $1,000 scholarship and the queen’s alternate receives a $750 scholarship.
Also competing in the queen’s pageant were Laura Marie Rittenhouse of Reynoldsville and Kylee Fink of Brookville, who received the Fans’ Choice award.
Reigning as the 2021 Junior Queen will be Samantha Barber of Brockway. First runner-up is Emma Wilson of Sigel, winner of the Fans’ Choice award, and second runner-up is Elliana Gow of Brockway. Also competing was Josi Buzzard of Corsica.
Calista Reitz of Punxsutawney is the new fair princess. She also won the Fans’ Choice Award. First runner-up is Bailey Riggleman of Punxsutawney and second runner-up is Nora O’Donnell of Brookville. Also competing were Emelia Gow of Brookville and Natalie Burdge of Brookville.
During the pageant emotional farewell speeches were given by the 2019 princess, junior queen and queen.
Throughout the week Queen Jordan, Junior Queen Samantha and Princess Calista will be busy at the fair, handing out ribbons at various shows, handing out wristbands, assisting with Scott’s Magic Show and taking part in a hobby horse race during the Rawhide Rodeo. They will also represent the fair in various events throughout the county during the coming year.
Remaining events in the grandstand activities include the Keystone Mini-Rod Tractor Pullers, Wednesday; mud bog trucks and cars, Thursday; Rawhide Rodeo, Friday; and demolition derby, Saturday.
Included in the $9 admission price are the grandstand shows, all exhibits and special events, the favorite baby contest, petting zoo and carnival rides by Bartlebaugh Amusements. The carnival opens at 5 p.m. daily during the week and at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Jefferson County’s Master Gardeners are providing a variety of learning opportunities at their demonstration gardens and in an exhibit booth under the grandstand. Children will also have an opportunity to pan for gold.
Approximately 20 food vendors and 18 non-food vendors are offering goods and information throughout the week.