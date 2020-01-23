BROOKVILLE — Rylee Grace Welsh of Brockway will represent the Jefferson County Fair when she joins 58 other county fair queens competing for the title of 2020 PA State Fair Queen this weekend in Hershey.
Welsh was crowned 2019 Jefferson County Fair Queen in July.
She is the 16-year-old daughter of Erin Welsh of Brockway. A student at Brockway High School, she is a cheerleader, plays varsity soccer and is active in Civil Air Patrol, FFA and other school clubs.
She has received the Bronze Award as well as numerous other awards for Girl Scouts, has been student of the month two times, and has received many awards for FFA. She was the April 2019 Civil Air Patrol cadet of the month.
Her platform is Autism Awareness.
Jefferson County Fair Authority member Toni Facchine, who works closely with the queen committee, said, “We are very excited about Rylee representing the Jefferson County Fair at the State Fair Queen Pageant. We wish her the best of luck and know it will be a great experience for her.”
“We are so proud of how Rylee has represented our county since she received the title of fair queen,” newly-appointed fair board member Lainey Fritz said. “She has worked hard with us over the past couple of months to prepare for this contest. We’re very excited to support Rylee in this endeavor; she’s a very motivated young lady.”
The queen’s contest will be held Thursday through Saturday at the PA State Fair Convention, with coronation ceremonies to be held Saturday night.
The areas of competition are: typed essay, panel interview, introduction, and speech presentation. The top five contestants will also answer an impromptu question on stage prior to coronation.
In addition to the competition segments, the convention includes a variety of activities for the pageant contestants such as a pizza party with the outgoing queen, Mikara Anderson; and a leadership education seminar. There is also a basket raffle, which raises funds toward the state fair queen program, and this year the Jefferson County Fair is supplying a basket for this fundraiser. Items in the basket were provided by Jefferson County businesses and include a wooden, engraved breakfast tray handcrafted by Welsh.
Welsh will be accompanied by several members of the queen’s committee. Members of the fair board are also planning to attend the convention.