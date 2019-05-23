BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Elections Director Karen Lupone said turnout was down Tuesday. With 97.30 percent of votes in the precincts tabulated only 6,083 total ballots were cast.
Current Register and Recorder Diane Maihle Kiehl, who has held the position for many years, decided not to seek another term. Several candidates stepped forward to take her place come next year.
Register & Recorder
All the candidates for this position were on the Republican ticket. Brianna Bullers won the race with 34.35 percent of the votes. Coming in with 24.97 percent of the votes was Donna J. Cooper and close behind her was Scott North at 22.77 percent.
Full results from the polls will be released next week. As of press time Tuesday night, these were the results in Jefferson County.
Superior Court Judge
Voters were asked to pick two candidates for Judge of Superior Court. As of press time, Amanda Green Hawkins and Megan McCarthy King were ahead by 43.80 percent and 36.96 percent, respectively.
Register & Recorder
Crossfiling could lead to a battle come the General Election in November, unless one candidate takes both the Republican and Democratic ticket. As of press time, Brianna Bullers was ahead in the race with 34.35 percent with the next closest candidate being Donna J. Cooper at 24.97 percent.
Sheriff
As of press time, incumbent Carl Gotwald Sr. (Republican) was ahead for sheriff by 96.19 percent, with Paul J. Pape (Democrat) receiving 82.51 percent of the votes. The two will likely face off in the November election.
County Commissioner
Voters were asked to select two Democrats and two Republicans for the Jefferson County commissioners race. On the Democratic ticket voters could choose incumbent Jeff Pisarcik and newcomer Kelly Harrige. On the Republican ballot, residents cast their ballots for incumbents John “Jack” Matson and Herb Bullers Jr.
County Auditor
B. Jean Shaw was ahead by 97.65 percent in the race for county auditor as of press time.
Punxsutawney Borough Council
William “Bill” Williams, Jim Bianco and Robert “Toby” Santik were ahead in the race by 31.88 percent, 18.84 percent and 17.03 percent, respectively. Voters were asked to choose no more than three candidates.
Punxsutawney School Board
David Wachob was ahead by 100 percent as of press time for Punxsutawney School Board Region 1. Janey London was ahead by 80.72 percent as of press time for Punxsutawney Area School Board Region IX. Deneen Evans was ahead by 76.12 percent as of press time.
Brookville Borough Council
Candidates for Brookville’s Council included incumbents Phil Hynes and Randy Bartley, as well as newcomer Todd C. Gumpher. All were listed on the Republican ballot with no Democrat candidates. There are three four-year term seats open. A two-year term seat had not candidates listed on either ballot but write-in votes were listed.
Brookville School District
Five seats were open on the Brookville School Board with only four candidates cross-filing. These included incumbents Kerith Strano Taylor, Richard Ortz and Fred Park as well as newcomer Herbert W. McConnell Jr.
Brockway Borough Council
In Brockway three seats are open on council for a 4-year term and one seat for a two-year term. On the Republican ballot Lugene Inzana was the lone candidate for the two-year term while Chris Benson, Brian Buesink and Michael Martino ran for the four-year terms. On the Democratic ballot showed no candidates.
Brockway School Board
Katie Bish and Bob Grecco were listed for Brockway School Board Region I. Voters were asked to choose two candidates. Both cross-filed and were the only two listed.