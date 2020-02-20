BROOKVILLE — The campgrounds on Harriger Hollow Road were filled with primitive-style tents and the loud bangs of flintlock muzzleloaders, recreating a scene from the 17th century.
The Jefferson County Longrifles gathered at the camp for the group’s annual winter rendezvous this weekend. Some might think the cold weather would keep the enthusiasts from camping, but for many that just adds to the fun.
About seven tents pitched around the campground testified of those willing to brave the negative nine degree weather Saturday morning. One man who wasn’t at all bothered by the weather was Scooter Illsley, who was as happy as ever during the shoot that afternoon.
A total of 57 shooters signed up for the weekend according to Kevin Johns, chapter president. The camp had the paper range and the trail ready for shooting. The woods trail offered many metal and knockdown targets for the weekend competition.
Most of the shooters are from around Pennsylvania, but there were also some from New York and Ohio.
Several men relaxing in the cabin on the site said they would trust every one there. One said a man could put his gun down on his car and know it would be there when he got back, but joked the same could not be said for a beer around the campfire.
“It’s always a great time to come out here. It’s a great place to come, it’s a great place to bring your family,” George Sutton said. “I’ve never seen a fight at one of these things, I’ve never seen anyone have anything stolen.”
Several groups could be seen gathering around camp fires throughout the day to share stories about their equipment and time outside in the woods.