BROOKVILLE — It was brief meetings Tuesday for the Jefferson County Commissioners and the Jefferson County Jail Inspection/Intermediate Punishment Board.
Commissioners Jack Matson, Herb Bullers and Jeff Pisarcik met for five minutes to take care of paying invoices totalling more than $1.3 million and to approve pending invoices of $453,565.90.
They also approved payroll of $236,696.06 for the period of May 27 through June 9 and a tentative payroll of $234,590 for the period of June 10 through June 23.
Jail Board
During the jail board meeting, Warden Tom Elbel noted that the jail is still looking to hire more part-time people. He said the wages for part-time positions have gone up quite a bit in the past month. Anyone interested in applying can call the Jefferson County Jail or stop in there or at the Jefferson County Commissioners office to pick up an application.
Closures/meetings
All county offices will be closed on Wednesday, July 4.
The next commissioners meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 11, at 10:30 a.m. This is a date change from the usual Tuesday meetings. The meeting will take place at Jefferson Place.
The next jail board meeting will be held at noon on Tuesday, July 24, in the conference room at the Jefferson County Jail, 578 Service Center Rd., Brookville.
