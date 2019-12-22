BROOKVILLE — Wage increases will be seen for some Jefferson County employees as well as for elected officials.
The county’s Salary Board approved a $0.45 per hour increase for all non-union employees in 2020. It also approved a 1.016274 percent increase in pay for all elected officials. Both increases take effect as of Jan. 1.
The board also set several rates, including mileage reimbursement and per diem employees. Mileage will be reimbursed at $0.50 per mile in the new year. This is the same as last two years. The meal reimbursement allowance will be $8 for breakfast, $13 for lunch and $20 for dinner as of Jan. 1. This is same as this past year.
Some pay rates were also voted on during Tuesday’s meeting. The per diem employees rate will be $8.75 per hour, which is the same as last two years. The ROW office solicitors rate for 2020 was set at $2,000 per year, the same as this year. All of these rates will go into effect as of Jan. 1.
The salary of the first deputy position in the Prothonotary’s office, the first deputy in the Register and Recorder’s office and the first deputy position in the Treasurer’s office was each set at $12.76 per hour. All three are retroactive to Sept. 28 of this year.
The board voted to creat the position of Department Clerk in the sheriff’s department at a starting rate of $10.46 per hour, beginning Dec. 26, which is the starting date of the person selected to fill the position. Sheriff Carl Gotwald noted that the position was in response to charges being filed against former constable Paul J. Pape, who serviced three district judge offices. Gotwald said the workload for his office quadrupled and the new position was created to handle that workload.
The board also approved setting the starting rate of the Chief Deputy position in the sheriff’s department at $16.46 per hour, retroactive to Sept. 28. Gotwald and county Treasurer Jim “Moon” VanSteenberg voted no.
An additional caseworker supervisor position was created in the Children and Youth Services and two other positions – county case manager and county administrator 1– had the salaries changed. The supervisor position salary was set at $35,000 per year. The other two were set at $44,000 and $47,000, respectively, and begin on Jan. 1.
On-call supervisors in C&YS will see an increase in the “standby” rate to $25 for a weekday and $50 for weekends and holidays. The increase is retroactive to Feb. 21 of this year.
The board set the rate of county solicitor CJ Zwick for 2020 at $30,000 per year; and the starting wage for an EMA coordinator at the Department of Emergency Services to $14 per hour beginning Jan. 1.
The board also set the salaries of the Director of Assessment and Tax Claim and the Chief Clerk at $44,000 each, beginning Jan. 1.
Commissioner Herb Bullers noted that Jefferson County is the lowest paid amongst everybody. He noted that the board “worked hard to be as fair with everybody as we can.”
Finally the board voted to increase the rate of pay for election officials to a flat fee of $100 per official per election and a flat rate of $10 for all poll workers who attend training.