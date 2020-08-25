BROOKVILLE —Jefferson County Commissioners have enacted a 30-day burn ban on outdoor burning in the county, effective at noon Thursday, Aug. 27.
“Open burning” is defined as the ignition and subsequent burning of any combustible material, including garbage, leaves, grass, twigs, litter, paper, vegetative matter involved with land clearing, or any sort of debris out of doors. Camp fires are allowed in fire rings that confine and contain the camp fire in designated state, federal or in DCNR licensed campgrounds.
The ban supersedes any municipal ordinance to the contrary.
A person who violates the ban commits a summary offense and shall, upon conviction, be fined not more than $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second offense, and $300 for the third.
It is not the county’s intent to fine individuals, but to educate on the dangers currently with drought conditions and the rapid spread of wildfires.
With the limited amount of rain over the past couple of months, Jefferson County is currently in a Moderate Drought Status. According to Tracy W. Zents, director of Emergency Services, a moderate drought status is part of a tiered impact category that shows current drought conditions across the Commonwealth.
Currently, Jefferson County is listed as a “D1” status where voluntary water conservation is requested, as lake levels are below normal capacity. “With ponds, streams and lakes being low, it also increases the chances for a spread of wildfires as conditions will allow for rapid spread,” Zents said.
At the request of the Department of Emergency Services and the majority of the fire chiefs in Jefferson County, EMS is asking residents not to conduct any outdoor controlled burns until further notice. Current conditions are not favorable, and long-range forecasts, while showing going into September is just above normal conditions, this is typically the driest time of the season. Responses can be reduced for first responders with everyone being patient until conditions improve.
“Burning in drought conditions can put a lot of people at risk to include our responders,” Zents said. “It overtaxes our emergency services, especially our volunteer firefighters, when they can be prevented. We are requesting that everyone be patient and hope conditions improved quickly.”