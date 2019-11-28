The United States Marine Corps Reserve Ebensburg Unit and Community Action, Inc. has announced Toys for Tots drop-off locations. A new, unwrapped toy can be dropped-off for distribution to children from birth to age 16 in Jefferson County.
The following locations are accepting donations until December 13. Those individuals wishing to make a monetary donation, can mail checks to: Community Action, Inc., 105 Grace Way, Punxsutawney, PA 15767, Attn: Samantha Schrecengost. For additional information or to become a drop off location, call (814) 938-3302, ext. 236.
New and Unwrapped Toy Drop-Off Locations:
Big Run:
- Family Dollar
Brockway:
- Brockway Depot
- Brockway VFW
- Dollar General
- Legends Powersports
Brookville:
- Beverage Air
- Brookville Chevrolet
- Brookville Equipment
- Country Pride Restaurant
- Dollar General
- Family Dollar
- Jefferson Manor
- Kelly Chrysler
- Matson’s Insurance
- Mike’s Supermarket
- Miller Fabrications
Oliveburg:
- Dollar General
Punxsutawney:
- Dollar General
- Family Dollar
- FEMCO
- Fox’s Pizza
- Grange Church
- InFirst Bank
- Jefferson County Housing Authority
- Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce
- Punxsutawney High School
- Punxsutawney Police Station
- Punxsutawney State Police
- Shop n Save
- SSCD
- Tractor Supply
- Universal Well Services
- Walmart
Reynoldsville:
- Dollar General
- Sintergy
- The Foundry
Sykesville:
- Dollar General