The United States Marine Corps Reserve Ebensburg Unit and Community Action, Inc. has announced Toys for Tots drop-off locations. A new, unwrapped toy can be dropped-off for distribution to children from birth to age 16 in Jefferson County.

The following locations are accepting donations until December 13. Those individuals wishing to make a monetary donation, can mail checks to: Community Action, Inc., 105 Grace Way, Punxsutawney, PA 15767, Attn: Samantha Schrecengost. For additional information or to become a drop off location, call (814) 938-3302, ext. 236.

New and Unwrapped Toy Drop-Off Locations:

Big Run:

  • Family Dollar

Brockway:

  • Brockway Depot
  • Brockway VFW
  • Dollar General
  • Legends Powersports

Brookville:

  • Beverage Air
  • Brookville Chevrolet
  • Brookville Equipment
  • Country Pride Restaurant
  • Dollar General
  • Family Dollar
  • Jefferson Manor
  • Kelly Chrysler
  • Matson’s Insurance
  • Mike’s Supermarket
  • Miller Fabrications

Oliveburg:

  • Dollar General

Punxsutawney:

  • Dollar General
  • Family Dollar
  • FEMCO
  • Fox’s Pizza
  • Grange Church
  • InFirst Bank
  • Jefferson County Housing Authority
  • Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce
  • Punxsutawney High School
  • Punxsutawney Police Station
  • Punxsutawney State Police
  • Shop n Save
  • SSCD
  • Tractor Supply
  • Universal Well Services
  • Walmart

Reynoldsville:

  • Dollar General
  • Sintergy
  • The Foundry

Sykesville:

  • Dollar General

