BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Jail Warden Tom Elbel announced his upcoming retirement on Sept. 1, 2019.
Elbel has worked at the county jail for more than 25 years. He noted at Tuesday’s meeting of the Jefferson County Jail Inspection/Intermediate Punishment Board that October would have been 26 years.
He worked up through the ranks, having started as a part-time officer at the jail for six months. He then worked for a year, he said, as a part-time officer and a full-time maintenance man. He moved to full-time officer and then to sergeant at the jail and then to deputy warden and finally warden. Elbel has been warden for 11 years as of September.
Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik noted that Elbel has done a “spectacular” job, adding that “we appreciate all that you do.” Pisarcik also commented that they (the board) likely didn’t say it enough.
The commissioners congratulated him on his upcoming retirement and joked as to whether he was sure he wanted to retire. Elbel said he was still feeling “undecided” but that he had signed on the dotted line for Social Security just that morning.
The board will advertise for Elbel’s replacement and until that person is hired, Deputy Warden Dustin Myers will act as the interim warden, once Elbel steps down in September. Myers, when asked by the Jeffersonian Democrat if he would throw his hat in the ring for the warden’s position, said he was undecided.
The jail is still accepting applications for workers. Of the nine people who have gone through the training only four have accepted jobs at the jail.
Between June 1 and July 1, there was an average daily population at the jail of 184 inmates. As of July 1, the jail population was 178 with 126 men and 52 women. Of that 178, 73 are sentenced inmates and 105 are awaiting trial or a hearing.
The jail board will next meet at noon Tuesday, August 27, in the large conference room at Jefferson Place, 155 Main St., second floor, Brookville.