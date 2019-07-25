BROOKVILLE — Excitement is mounting as more than 80 cars are now registered for the Keystone Nationals Demo Derby to be held August 3 and 4 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
The two-day event will feature drivers from eight states and Canada. Five classes include, to date: Limited weld, 17; super stock, 17; 80's wire, 31; compacts, 5; and youth class, 11.
The grandstand will open at 4 p.m. Saturday, August 3, with opening ceremonies to start at 7 p.m., followed by the derby at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's events will include five heats for limited weld; five heats for super stock, with the fourth heat to be a powder puff heat; compact heats and youth compact and full size features.
The grandstand will open at 11 a.m. Sunday, with opening ceremonies at 1 p.m. and the derby getting underway at 1:30 p.m. The show will include super stock, limited weld and compact consolation heats; with 80's wire, limited weld, compact and super stock feature, followed by the closing ceremonies.
There will be no advance sale of tickets for this event. Tickets will be sold at the gate each day of the derby. Ticket prices are $15 each day for adults and $7 daily for children under age 11. Children ages 4 and younger will be admitted free. Pit passes are $30 per day.
The event will be held rain or shine.
For more information visit the Jefferson County Fair website at www.jeffcofair.com, the fair's Facebook pate and the Keystone Nationals website at keystonenationalsderby.com.