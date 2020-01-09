STRATTANVILLE — Clarion-Limestone Elementary School students experienced one of the school’s holiday traditions – the kindergarten Christmas Program.
The program includes students from all five of the school’s kindergarten classes. These students sing holiday songs in a 45-minute performance in the C-L Area High School auditorium to the delight of their classmates, who make up the audience.
While many of the songs were sung as a group, there were also songs that were sung by each individual classroom group. The classes are numbered A through E. Classroom parts included: Acrostic choral reading, Five Little Christmas Trees, Nine Little Reindeer and Shy Santa, Five Little Snowmen and Angel Band and Chubby Snowman.
Other holiday favorites included: We Wish You a Merry Christmas, Rudolf the Red Nose Reindeer, Jolly Old Saint Nicholas, Frosty the Snowman, Jingle Bells, Away in the Manger and One Small Voice.