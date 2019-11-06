KNOXDALE — The Knox Township polling location honored past poll workers with an “In Memory Of” table set up for the election, and plan to make it an annual display at elections.
The polling location is the Knox Township Fire Hall, and the table was set up by the door with photos and a list of all the names that have been gathered so far. The poll workers are seeking photos or additional names to be added for next year.
The display was organized by Pam Ames to honor Jim Lindermuth, who was the Judge of Elections until he died unexpectedly during the summer.
“We still haven’t gotten over that, he was the life of the election,” Ames said. “He was a real special fellow.”
Ames thought it would be nice to have a photo of Lindermuth at the table with them as if he were still there. She secured a photo from his wife, Sandra, from when he was a young man in the army, and placed two small American flags on either side of the frame.
“Then I got to thinking about some other ones who had recently passed, and thought it would be nice to remember them too,” Ames said.
Ames had grown up in Knoxdale, but had moved away for about 20 years. She was afraid she would forget or miss someone, so she asked the community to provide names and photos as well. Ames had a list of 24 names and expected to have six photos by the end of election day.
She made up a list of the names on a computer, put a border around it, and had it printed. She got a trifold poster board to display the list of names and any loose photos received. Ames also placed an antique vase with red, white, and blue flowers in front of the display.
“As elections come and go, hopefully it will continue, the list will grow, and the pictures will multiply,” Ames said. “We miss people. They were there for years, and you just think they should always be there and they’re not.”
Ames moved back to the area in 2006, and her neighbor was the Judge of Elections. They were short staffed one year, which isn’t uncommon, so she agreed to help. She said she enjoyed it because it got her back into contact with people she hadn’t seen. Now, she says she basically knows everyone in the township by face or name.
She has taken Lindermuth’s place as Judge of Elections. She said it might only be twice a year, but a 13-hour day is a long day, and they devoted their time, so they should be remembered for it.