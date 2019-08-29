KNOXDALE — Plans have been completed for the 48th annual Knox Township Homecoming, to be held this weekend at the Knox Dale Firemen’s Park.
The festivities will begin with the all-paper super bingo to be held at the Knox Township Firehall on Friday at 7 p.m. The price is $20 for 18 cards.
Softball tournament match-ups start on Saturday morning and will last all weekend until a champion is named.
The kitchen will serve homemade breakfast starting at 8 a.m. each day and will close at 7 p.m.
Saturday morning at 11 a.m. the community parade will wind its way from the Knox Dale United Methodist church to the ballpark and will feature local dignitaries as well as firetrucks and children’s floats.
The 16th annual gun bash starts at 5 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are available through any Knox Township volunteer firefighter. Fireworks by Pyro Extreme will follow the gun bash.
A Sunday church service will be presented in the pavilion at 10 a.m. and chicken dinners will be sold following church. The demolition derby will kick off at approximately 3:30 on Sunday afternoon. The corn hole tournament will begin at 7 p.m.
A new event will be held on Monday. A concealed carry safety seminar will be presented at 12 noon. This seminar is free to attend, and a donation option will be available to benefit the KTVFD.
For more information visit the Knox Township Volunteer Fire Department page on Facebook or call Lainey Fritz at (814) 715-4556.