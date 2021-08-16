KNOXDALE — The Knox Township Volunteer Fire Department will host its 50th anniversary Fireman’s Homecoming September 3-6, with daily activities for the entire family at the Firemen’s Park.
The weekend of events will begin Friday, September 3, at 7 p.m. with a super Bingo. The event will be held at the park, weather permitting. In case of inclement weather, the Bingo games will be played at the Knox Township Fire Hall.
The KTVFD Royal Pageant winners will be announced during the intermission of Bingo Friday night.
A full day of events will be held Saturday, beginning with a homemade breakfast and the softball tournament at 8 a.m. The annual community parade will step off at 11 a.m. from the parking lot of the Knoxdale United Methodist Church, followed by games for the children.
Those who want to decorate a vehicle or float for the parade are welcome to show up at the United Methodist Church
Afternoon activities will include story time at 1 p.m., the 18th annual gun bash at 6 p.m., fireworks by Pyro Extreme at 9 p.m. and an after dark in the park music and dance at 10 p.m.
Tricia Rittenhouse with the KTVFD said it’s best to buy a tickt to the gun bash ahead of time, as they can’t guarantee there will still be tickets available at the door.
“We will be giving away a special edition Henry veterans gun to veterans that show us their military cards or proof,” Rittenhouse said. “They will get a free entry to win the gun.”
The homemade breakfasts will again be available at 8 a.m. Sunday, with a community church service hosted by Knoxdale United Methodist Church beginning at 10 a.m.
The softball tournament will resume at 11 a.m. and the annual chicken BBQ will be served at noon. The 26th annual demolition derby, featuring compact 4 and 6 cylinders and a clean-up derby will begin at 2:30 p.m., with a corn hole tournament to begin at 7 p.m.
Monday’s activities will include the homemade breakfasts and the final games of the softball tournament beginning at 8 a.m., and a tie dye craft for kids, beginning at 11 a.m.
The annual homecoming event is a major fundraiser for the fire department. Donations for the basket raffle, as well as sponsors for the gun bash, softball tournament and demolition derby are needed.
“It’s going to be our 50th year this year, and a big thank you for the ones that started it all,” Rittenhouse said. “I’m hoping people come out and we get more this year than we ever got before.”
She said last year’s festival saw many people staying home becuase of COVID, but also many people came who have never been there beore becuase they were tired of being cooped up.
“Our attendance last year was the most it’s ever been,” Rittenhouse said. “We had people that had never been there or had not been there in 20-some years.”
She is eager to see how many people attend this year, hoping some of the new attendees from last year come back and there are some of those who did not attend come back this year.
For more information or to register for the demolition derby, call Chuck at 814-715-6364.
The cost to enter the corn hole tournament is $10 per person, with a cash prize to the winning team. For more information or to sign up, call Missy at 814-715-4092, or sign up at the concession stand.
For more details about the softball tournament, call Duwayne at 814-849-4970.
General information about the annual homecoming activities is available by calling Tricia at 814-715-6310.