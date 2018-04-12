KNOXDALE — Little Free Libraries are a global phenomenon. The small, front-yard book exchanges number 60,000 around the world in 80 countries from Iceland to Tasmania to Pakistan. A new Little Free Library at Knoxdale Park will join the movement to share books, bring people together and create communities of readers.
Becky Caylor with the help of family and friends will host a grand-opening for the Knoxdale Area Little Free Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 26. The celebration, which is open to the public, will be held during the Annual Knoxdale Community Area Yard Sale Day. “We will have refreshments and will be accepting book donations at that time,” Caylor said.
The location of the library is by the Methodist Church parking lot near the future site of the Knoxdale Community Park.
“My love of reading started at an early age,” Caylor said. “Nothing was better on a hot summer day as to sit under a tree reading a good book. I loved going to the public library to choose a book. The librarian helped with what she thought I should read. From there the smell of the books and lemon polish still takes be back to those innocent times.
“This library will work best with the community helping, it belongs to all of us. It’s our hope that Knoxdale Area Little Free Library will bring a little more joy, a little more connection and a whole lot more books to our community.”
Contact the free library at knoxdalearealittlefreelibary@yahoo.com or on Facebook at Knoxdale Area Free Little Library. Knoxdale Area Free Little Library’s charter number is 68729 and can also be found by visiting littlefreelibrary.org.
