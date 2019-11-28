KNOXDALE — The Knoxdale Area Little Free Library is expanding its purpose this winter, as are many other little libraries around the area.
Little free libraries have been a growing trend all across the country, originally started by Todd Bol in 2009 with some scrap lumber from his garage. Bol’s late mother had a love for reading, and he was looking for a way to share her collection of books, and give them new value with others.
Shortly after placing a book shelter in his front yard with some of her books, a culture emerged with his neighbors not only taking some of the books, but leaving some of their own behind for others. Bol saw this, and began spreading his mission of easy access to books with little libraries across the country.
Many areas have expanded on the idea, and offer other resources along with the books in the little libraries. Some offer canned goods in the shelters for those who might need food. Others, like the Knoxdale Area Little Free Library, have added winter clothes like hats and gloves to their libraries during cold weather months.
The Knoxdale Little Library was formed in May 2018 by Becky and Dave Caylor. Becky Caylor wanted to give back to the community, and encourage the love of reading. She reached out to the community on the Knoxdale Facebook page about the possibility, and received positive feedback.
“My husband Dave has built all three huts, and my garage started filling up with wonderful donations from friends, neighbors and friends of friends,” Caylor said.
There are three book huts set up at the Knoxdale United Methodist Church. Some benches were added to the area with the money raised during the grand opening celebration.
Since the reveal of the little library, Story Time has been staged during the Knoxdale Homecoming and the Coolspring Fall Festival. Caylor also takes care of the huts, and will often put seasonal books in them throughout the year.
“Again, I asked the question, ‘What do you think of a new project giving away hats and gloves for winter?’ Wonderful response, so this will be our first winter event,” Caylor said.
Caylor will be collecting hat and glove donations for the Little Free Library until Dec. 10. Book donations are accepted year round. Both can be dropped off to Caylor at 158 Witch Hollow Road, Brookville or she can be contacted through Facebook.
“I am so very proud of the care and involvement shown in this endeavor, and couldn’t do it without our book lovers group,” Caylor said.