CURWENSVILLE — A power point presentation, “Managing Private Lands 101: Tips and Tricks for Improving the Wildlife Value of Your Land,” will be presented Tuesday, March 2, at 10 a.m. at the Curwensville Community Center.
The program, which is open to any age, will be presented by PSU Wildlife student Eli DePaulis. Large or small, private lands can provide valuable habitat for wildlife. This program will cover the basics of managing private lands for wildlife, including evaluating existing habitats, setting attainable goals, and implementing wildlife habitat improvement projects.
Topics to be covered include deer management, invasive species control, effective tree planting, and resources for landowners trying to improve the value of their land for wildlife. The habitat management techniques to be discussed during this program can be implemented on properties of all sizes, making this program appropriate for any landowner.
This past December, DePaulis received the John Roe Student Sustainability Award from the Council of Sustainable Leaders at the Sustainability Institute at University Park. He earned the award for his work to eliminate an invasive species of shrub honeysuckle from wetlands near the Penn State DuBois campus.
Coffee and donuts will be served before the meeting. Snow date is March 16 at the same time and location. If the Curwensville schools are closed on March 2 as a result of inclement weather, that would be a guideline for postponement of the program.